Leading community transformation through impact work

Fraternities across the world have been known to mobilise their members towards specific goals. The strongest fraternities are strategic for both networking and community transformation.

Established in November 2019, the Chevening Alumni Association of Uganda (CAAU) is one of the newest additions to the Chevening Alumni fraternity whose membership covers every pocket of the globe.

Perhaps one of the most prestigious scholarships globally, the Chevening scholarship, is funded by the British government.

Building upon the key pillars the scholarship hinges on namely; Education, Leadership and Networking; Cheveners in this past year, having elected their first executive committee, have embarked on projects targeting the first pillar-Education. Cheveners hope to leverage their scholarship gains to pass on the skills and knowledge obtained to their communities. In partnership with two organisations, they are pursuing inclusive education for two very peculiar community groups.

Assisted by funding from the Chevening Alumni Project Fund (run by Chevening secretariat), CAAU is supporting development and enhancement initiatives in education for urban refugee communities under a project called ‘Leveraging of Skills Development and Information Technology to Build a Stronger Refugee Response Eco-System’ as well as education for the physically handicapped under a project called, “Promoting Inclusive Education for Ugandan Youths’’.

The Refugee project has equipped urban refugees with different skills and is raising funds to furnish an ICT innovation hub with 10 computers.

Unlike their counterparts in designated refugee camps, urban refugees tend to miss out on essential skills and knowledge. Mingling with the community gives them a sense of belonging but is not necessarily accompanied with benefits. Benefits like access to medical care, justice, education and business opportunities remain elusive. Cheveners partnered with the Young African Refugees for Integral Development (YARID), an award winning NGO located in Nsambya to organise two clinics in which over 150 refugees were trained in Legal, Gender and Human rights. They were also offered Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy training to improve their finances and seek better business opportunities permissible under the Ugandan Laws.

Additionally, Cheveners intend to also equip YARID’s computer laboratory with 10 new computers and a year-long subscription to the internet to further support the skilling of refugees under YARID’s care. Digital skills obtained through this laboratory will further efforts of making refugees more competitive in the market place and less dependent.

Cheveners held a roundtable discussion last month and a conference convening with various stakeholders. Both events were aimed at discussing how to make education more inclusive for People With Disabilities (PWDs) aimed at raising awareness and enriching the wealth of knowledge around inclusive education. Important to note is that some of the ideas discussed like establishing disability education assessment centres have been adopted as part of what will inform government policy on inclusive education.

This project will be crowned with a fundraising event intended to raise funds towards the construction of a resource centre for students with disabilities at KPSH later this month.

CAAU is confident these maiden projects will scale into a more robust framework underpinning community transformation.