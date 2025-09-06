Leading with agility is a competitive advantage

With only three months left to end this year, perhaps life has thrown you a curveball or two, and you may be wondering if the vision you have for this year can still stand. We know that the only constant in life is change and, therefore, the question is whether we are ready to adapt and lead with agility and clarity as we prepare for the final lap. Effective leaders know that being an agile leader requires that we lead with antennas and swiftly respond to change. This calls for balancing both flexibility and stability and requires being firm on vision but remaining supple with how that vision will be executed.

Agile leadership necessitates that we constantly adjust based on new information and feedback from those we lead, as well as other stakeholders. This is like what happens as we follow a navigation system that could be guiding us to a desired destination. When we miss a turn, instead of changing the destination, the system re-routes us to ensure we get to where we initially set out to go. In my view, some of the facets of agile leadership include having open feedback loops that allow for the free flow of information.

We can only improve what we know is not working; thus, having systems that allows for feedback is key. Agile leaders know that great leaders ask great questions because, in the words of American billionaire Bill Gates, success today requires the agility and drive to constantly rethink, reinvigorate, react and reinvent.

Agility as a competitive advantage can come from taking risks that others shy away from simply because the strategy one leads with is embracing failure as a launch pad to better opportunities.

This cultivating of a learning mindset is what can set an organisation apart as it adapts faster and recovers quicker from setbacks. Another facet of agile leadership is empowering others to make decisions based on their know-how. The result of this is often faster and detailed turnaround times. Agile leaders create guardrails that the team can use to make decisions that move the needle. They create cultures that allow for ideas to get tested as opposed to engaging in long debates. This in turn empowers teams to seize opportunities while mitigating risks based on their expertise.

Then, agile leaders can spot market shifts. Whether it is changes in customer needs or technological disruptions, they allow themselves to make decisions fast and adapt along the way. They live by the adage a good decision implemented quickly is better than waiting for perfect conditions. They break down barriers and make the most of scarce resources by capitalising on fleeting opportunities, thereby gaining market share before their competitors. Finally, for agility to be a competitive advantage, it requires effective leaders to maintain a network of people who have different perspectives on the industry or market they operate in.

I believe that the more diverse information one has, the easier and faster to spot and adapt to changing conditions.

Similarly, the more one becomes comfortable with uncertainty, the better skilled they become at pivoting while still maintaining their vision for either themselves or the organisation they lead. I am curious, as an agile leader, in what ways have you used leading with agility as a competitive advantage?

Rosette is a Transformational Leadership coach with Maxwell Leadership Team.

[email protected]



