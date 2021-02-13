Lessons from Absa’s Financial Markets Index 2020 report

By Samuel Sejjaaka More by this Author

While we were busy politicking, life seems to have been going on with rather mixed economic outcomes. Proof was provided when we attended Absa Bank’s fourth edition of the Africa Financial Markets Index 2020 this week and were forced to face up to some of the good and not so good news.

But first what is the Africa Financial Markets Index? The index is a survey of African financial markets based on six parameters. These are market depth, access to foreign exchange, market transparency, capacity of local investors, macroeconomic opportunity and enforceability of agreements. The survey currently covers 23 countries ranging from South Africa to Senegal. These 23 countries boast of about two thirds of Africa’s population and four fifths of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Uganda maintained its position relative to 2019, coming in at 10 out of 23 again. Our best scores in the index were (not surprisingly) access to foreign exchange (2nd of 23) and macroeconomic opportunity (7th out of 23). Since this was an Absa index, I must accuse them of bias because we all know that Uganda has the best foreign exchange regime and the currency has been freely exchangeable for donkey’s years.

That wouldn’t be passé for South Africa. On the second measure where we scored well (macroeconomic opportunity) the interesting point is that while there seems to be so many economic opportunities available for investment, locals seem to be holding the wrong end of the stick. Maybe that is why there was so much talk of foreign influence and agents during the election. But this is a topic I have worn to death and I need not say more.

Indeed, despite the good score on macroeconomic opportunity, we scored poorly on capacity of local investors (15/23) and it was reported that we had the lowest level of per capita savings ($76) in East Africa on the basis of pension assets under management. It was also noteworthy that enforceability of agreements is another nagging problem.

Our courts remain a nightmare, making it difficult to guarantee the sanctity of property rights.

So then what were the economic lessons I picked from the Absa report? First was the dire warning that our economic recovery remains fragile because of the pandemic and the political noise. The economy had contracted over the last two quarters of 2020 despite agriculture showing a robustness. We, therefore, needed to pay close attention to growth and recovery.

Second, we were being left out in the Covid-19 vaccine roll out. The developed World, despite its stated intentions, was practicing a kind of vaccine apartheid and Africa was the largest loser. More cooperation and efforts were needed by African countries to overcome this exclusion and return to normalcy as soon as possible.

The third lesson was that because of a slowdown in economic activity, there were large budget shortfalls which were a result of fiscal deterioration. It was estimated that the tax to GDP ratio had fallen to 11 per cent. Higher deficits could only lead to higher debt levels and interest spending. The fourth lesson from the report was that there was a strong possibility that we were nearing the final investment decision (FID) as far as oil is concerned. This would probably happen in March 2021 and the East African crude oil pipeline could probably start about mid-year. Good news for us. The oil story was interesting but the oil needed to be developed. The time for talk was over.

The fourth lesson was that money hates political noise and there had been a lot of it this time round. We were not yet out of the woods on this one. The political noise also led to a fifth and final lesson. Capital flows were slowing down, as had private sector credit growth. Overall, the jury was still out. The dice could roll either way. I suppose the Ugandan in-thing is to pray and hope for the best!

Prof Sejjaaka is country team leader at Mat Abacus Business School.

