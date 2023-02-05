Lessons from layoffs at Google, Meta: Your employer isn’t your mum or dad

Tech companies on which millions of people around the world rely to do many things have been laying off tens of thousands of employees. The famous ones include Google, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter.

The reaction of those who have been “impacted” — to use the term the companies put in emails announcing lay-offs — has been predictable: anger, disappointment, shock. Some of the employees Google laid off had worked for the company for decades. For many, news of the loss of their jobs was made even more painful by the manner in which it was delivered: email.

“It’s hard for me to believe that after 20 years at #Google, I unexpectedly find out about my last day via an email,” tweeted Google engineer Jeremy Joslin. “What a slap in the face!”

There are many lessons people who do not work for themselves can draw from these lay-offs. First, your employer is not your mum or dad and is not under obligation to look after you forever. Anytime circumstances that have got nothing to do with your performance can force your employer to remove your name from the payroll.

Second, your employer will only need you if you are able to do the job for which you were hired very well — and, crucially, if there is money to pay you (every month) for the work you do. The importance of money is too obvious to emphasise. Companies rarely talk about lay-offs when they are in a strong financial position, although those getting new owners can eliminate jobs even when their profitability is strong.

Third, although we understand why laid-off employees react to news of lay-offs with anger, disappointment and shock, we know that any employee who has been laid off would not hesitate to lay off workers if they were running a company in a weak financial position. Lay-offs are harsh realities of life that we cannot run away from. We survive by causing problems to others: think lions devouring a small animal in a game park — or the thighs of chicken we pile on our plates.

Contrary to popular opinion, lay-offs have little to do with employees not doing their jobs to the expectations of their employers. They have a lot to do with poor profitability. Consider this: You employ 100 people and the vast majority are high performers. Then, all of a sudden, your company slips into financial difficulties and you’re forced to get rid of 50 percent of your workforce to be able to continue in business. Can all workers who perform well keep their jobs?

Another example: If you lay off 12,000 workers, as Google did — some companies lay off even more — and the principal reason is poor performance, how can you convince anyone that managers who hired all 12,000 employees knew what they were doing?

And how can you keep this large number of underperforming workers on the payroll year after year, getting rid of them only when you are running into financial difficulties? Doesn’t this mean they are being laid off because the employer cannot pay them as opposed to being weak performers? We are going to see more difficult times for people who are employed. But they need to know where they stand with their employers. Your employer expects you to give a month’s notice before you quit but can fire you via email with no warning — even after working for them for decades. Take your work seriously, but always prioritise things and people that will always be there for you. Your employer cannot.



Mr Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk

[email protected]