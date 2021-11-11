Prime

Lessons from ministers’ feud

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Conflicts should be resolved since they hinder work progress, destroy relationships, and hamper vision.

Our vice president Jessica Alupo successfully mediated an office related feud between our own Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Hilary Onek, minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.  Whether the prime minister was acting within the Constitution mandate or interfered with the minister’s work is now a resolved matter.

