Lessons from ministers’ feud

Our vice president Jessica Alupo successfully mediated an office related feud between our own Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Hilary Onek, minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees. Whether the prime minister was acting within the Constitution mandate or interfered with the minister’s work is now a resolved matter.

Conflicts are an inevitable part of any public office and a constant source of stress for many leaders. Conflict resolution is an important skill for any leader to master. Like many other challenges, conflicts can actually present opportunities for positive change. I am certain that at the end of the meeting there were clear roles analysis and streamlined terms of references for the minister and the prime minister.

I am glad both the prime minister and Minister Onek embraced the mediator’s meeting. No one is above conflicts. They must come whether you like it or not. We cannot avoid conflict in leadership since leaders come with different agenda yet with different personalities.

Humility is key in resolving work related conflicts. Conflict can occur in virtually any setting, from office jobs to home and field work. Understand how to deal with conflict, reconcile emotions and reach an understanding. Conflict is an essential part of being human. Conflict reconciliation is not designed to avoid disagreement. Conflict reconciliation is used to facilitate discussions increase understanding and control emotional responses.

Discuss conflict from a more neutral stance than self-serving fairness where one party decides what is fair from a biased point of view. Always see the other party’s perspective so that the issue is resolved.

The most important thing now is to pick the lessons from this feud and grow better as leaders. In every conflict there are lessons both positive and negative. It is normal to conflict in roles and interests or vision. All leaders conflict but it depends on your attitude on how to resolve the same.

Avoid escalation tactics which can prolong a dispute longer than necessary. Escalation involves one party raising the stakes of argument or bringing unnecessary or additional issues outside of situation at hand.

Stop any avoidance tactics. This refers to the practice of circumventing conflict. Examples of avoidance may include bottling up emotion changing the subject when an issue is brought up or physically leaving a situation altogether.

Blaming should be avoided at all costs in order to amicably resolve issues. Blaming refers to the tactic of one or more parties ridding themselves of responsibility of conflict and placing all the faults on the other party. This delays resolution. Sometimes blame is when one party looks down upon the other from an inaccurate higher ground and a real resolution is virtually impossible.

Emotional volatility and insults. This is common and destructive. It is where one party resorts to inflicting emotional (or even physical damage) on the other party, the chances of reacting in a calm and reasonable manner decrease drastically. It also creates hostile, toxic environment and can lead to a party withdrawing completely. Emotional regulation is key here, mastering emotional intelligence and utilising anger management skills.

Active listening and focusing on the other party’s opinions, views and perspectives helps a lot in conflict resolution. This also facilitates discussions and is a good ground to be heard. Effective communication is key in preventing further conflicts. Clear and proper communication in workspaces is key.

Apologising is the final step in effective conflict resolution. This will bring the involved parties to understand what they have done and the need to apologise rather than simply going through the motions to end the conflict. Conflicts should be resolved since they hinder work progress, destroy relationships, hamper vision and goals attainment, and create unnecessary toxicity and degenerate insight.

Ms Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso is a Senior advocate and member, leadership code tribunal. [email protected]