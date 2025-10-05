Lessons on teacher professional development

It is often said that no nation can be great or rise above the quality of its educational system, and no educational system can rise above the quality of its teachers. This truth underscores the urgent need to see teacher professional development not as a luxury but as the foundation of educational transformation.

Professional development is not a one-time event; it is a lifelong journey that begins with initial teacher preparation and continues until retirement. Teachers remain the most important change agents in education, and how we nurture their growth directly shapes how students learn.

As we celebrate World Teachers' Day 2025, we reflect on the lessons learned from our journey in rethinking professional development. Early on, we noticed a troubling trend: professional development was often treated as an isolated event rather than a continuous process.

More than half of the teachers we interviewed admitted that continuous professional development (CPD) had little or no impact on their classroom practices. They described one-off workshops where they listened to trainers, collected handouts, and then returned to classrooms where nothing fundamentally changed.

Such models checked accountability boxes for trainers but rarely transformed teaching or improved student learning.

This realisation challenged us to reimagine professional development—its purpose, its design, and its sustainability. From this journey, three critical lessons have emerged: Effective professional learning is not about transferring information; it is about fostering growth. Teachers, like their students, need time and space to practice, reflect, collaborate, and apply new skills in real classrooms.

Professional development that is ongoing, context-specific, and supported by coaching or peer collaboration produces genuine improvement. Equally important is focus. The guiding question should always be: How will teacher development improve student learning? When there is a clear link between teacher growth and learner success, professional development becomes relevant and meaningful.

Programmes such as those designed by Enabel are showing promise in this direction: equipping teachers to design inclusive lessons, adopt learner-centred methodologies, use assessment to guide instruction, and integrate technology purposefully.

The goal is not simply to inform teachers but to transform them so that teaching becomes more engaging, inclusive, and impactful. Professional development must respect teachers as professionals.

It cannot be imposed top-down; it must grow from teachers’ voices, experiences, and needs. Teachers respond best when they are treated as co-creators—identifying challenges, shaping solutions, and sharing expertise.

Programs that honour teacher participation foster ownership, trust, and long-term commitment. We must also recognise professional development as an investment, not an expense. Done well, it changes how teachers teach, how students learn, and how schools succeed.

Investing in teachers is, ultimately, investing in the future of the nation. True professional development is not a requirement to be checked off—it is a pathway to lasting change. When it is continuous, collaborative, and connected to real classroom practice, it empowers teachers to refine their craft, build confidence, and keep improving.

Sustained professional development creates a cycle of continuous improvement where teaching evolves and learning flourishes.

At its best, professional development becomes self-sustaining because it fuels teachers’ intrinsic motivation. It shifts professional growth from something done to teachers into something done by and with them.

This is where transformation truly takes root. On this World Teachers' Day, we call on all stakeholders in education to recognise that professional development is not an add-on to education; it is its cornerstone. If we want teaching to change and learning to improve, we must move beyond one-off workshops and embrace sustained, collaborative, and purpose-driven professional learning.

Teachers deserve to be empowered as learners themselves, curious, capable, and central to educational change.

Teachers need time dedicated to professional development. They need access to tools and technology to practice and innovate. Their competences must be recognised and licensed.

When teachers grow, students succeed. And when students succeed, the nation rises. Let us celebrate and invest in our teachers, not just today, but every day, because they hold the key to a brighter future for us all.

Mr Oebel Nicolas is country director Enabel in Uganda