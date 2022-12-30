Let Africa transit from non-renewables at own pace

The speed at which Africa is being pushed into climate action alliances by global Industrial capitalistic nations known to have polluted the world for more than 150 years since the second industrial revolution 2IR (1870-2022) raises suspicion. Like several times before, the targeted Africa remains the least industrialised, the least developed and a home to the world’s second largest tropical rainforest in DR Congo but has been labelled most vulnerable continent to climate driven disasters persistently by the usual groups whose previous interventions in Africa left us exploited and more disaster-prone.

Whether vulnerability warnings are issued in good faith or not, it has already made the continent risky to future projected investments especially in abundant natural resources that largely require foreign financing and technology. These developments, however, have not deterred a continent grappling with energy deficits reflected in IEA reports indicating that 600m to 750m Africans are living with no access to both electricity and clean cooking energy, from unifying together to oppose western initiatives perceived as stumbling blocks to keep African natural resources redundant amidst poverty and infrastructure gaps.

To curtail the foreseen danger, the African Union (AU) came up with a Lusaka-Zambia unified position on transition to clean and renewable energy passed in July, 2022 which underscored total acceleration of universal access and transition without compromising development agenda by deploying all forms of abundant energy resources including non-renewables and renewables (Energy Mix) to speed up the much need industrialization on the continent. This position further infuriated western nations known for bringing several initiatives to combat global warming but with insufficient practical actions compared to their counterparts in Asia like China and India both being lauded to be on the path of realizing their specific targets by 2030. Acting smartly at face value to appear to accelerate green infrastructure in Africa, several western private entities launched an Alliance for green infrastructure in Africa (AGIA) during AOP27. AGIA is raise to $500 for project preparation and development in addition to $10 billion marked for in investment opportunities

Sadly for Africa, such alliances are being made with nations whose leaders previously withdrew from UN declarations on climate change instead of China that already registered a record 43 percent (USD114b) of total global investments in renewable energies (wind and solar) worth USD 266 billion by half of 2022 hence becoming a global go-green campaign leader (Bloomberg NEF).

Presidents GW Bush and Donald J Trump withdrew from Kyoto Protocol and Paris climate Agreements in 2001 and 2017 respectively and with such a precedent, there are no guarantees she won’t do the same with the next republican leader at the helm.

On fairness grounds, why should a country that gets 61 percent of its energy from fossil fuels, and one that suffers cyclones, undetectable devastating Tornadoes, worlds worst fires and floods on almost three months basis, and all hardly experienced in Africa on similar scale, mobilizes its allies in Europe and private sector, civil society and scientists to force Africa to abandon oils and gas beneath the surface?

Western industrialized nations, and big biotech companies insist renewables and related infrastructure are cheaper and likely to generate three times more jobs than fossil fuels in Africa, however, the critical issue is about who will produce and finance them and why portray them risk free for the continent?

As it stands, green infrastructure presents Westerners enormous opportunities to reap big from Africa as has been the case during slavery, portioning and colonization as we import their technology, borrow finances, and seek consultancy -capacity building.

Africa should exploit its fossil resources (21.5 percent of global non-renewables) to manufacture new cars and stop importing old ones which our ‘holy’ allies are silent about. The choice of quality of trees being planted in Africa ought to be reviewed. Industries, factories and human settlements should not be built in wetlands. Urbanisation should occupy semi-arid dry areas and not in fertile areas.