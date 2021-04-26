Let’s all examine our conscience

By Guest Writer More by this Author

We all have public and back [private] stages. In the latter is where our integrity can best be tested. The truth is that we all have—in one way or another, fallen short of the glory of God; only that majority of us—especially leaders, rarely assess our conduct, humbly accept reproach, and honestly repent. “Un-examined life”, Greek philosopher, Socrates, observed, “is not worth living.”

In an experience similar to biblical King David versus Bathsheba (2 Samuel 11:1-5), when retired Anglican Archbishop Stanley Ntagali yielded to hedonism, had an affair with one of his “junior officer’s” wife, sired a son from her, but soon realised his blunder and apologised (2Samuel 12:13; and Psalm 51), Ugandans were treated to an uncommon experience—of a public apology. But does that mean Uganda is full of saints? No! A lot goes on behind the curtains—and even when exposed, getting an apology especially from a public figure is perhaps tougher than extracting water from a rock. Indeed, as requested, we should absolve the repentant prelate, and acclaim him for his public remorsefulness.

However, be it known that although godly and civil, apologies and forgiveness, hardly restore things to their original state: wounds heal, but scars remain—and delicately so! We must strive to restrain our emotions and feelings—exercise Emotional and social intelligence.

Thankfully, unlike in the aforementioned King David case, in the Ntagali scenario, the reverend [husband of the wife from whom the retired Archbishop sired a son) was not murdered like it was with Uriah, Bathsheba’s husband (2Samuel 11:6-22). Hopefully the son, too, lives unlike Bathsheba’s who died (2Samuel 12:15-19), but then he will be called illegitimate. And, in whose custody will he grow: Step father’s or Ntagali’s? Will he be accepted and treated kindly? Growing up and learning of the circumstances surrounding his birth, how will he feel?

I am culpable. I had a child before marriage. Thankfully, my wife is an exceptional stepmother who treats my child truly motherly, but on my part—and the child, more questions than answers abound. I have, however, accordingly repented my recklessness to my child and forged a great relationship.

How about you—especially if you cast a stone at Ntagali? What are the terrible realities in your closet? Leaders—already and in potency, be particularly careful: your back stage may someday be exposed.

Advertisement

In fact, there are more people than you can imagine interested in finding out what there is, so as to use it to shamefully bring you down or thwart you from pursuing certain ambitions.

That is the terrible thing about leadership—it puts us in a spotlight: suddenly we become a subject for public scrutiny, including all mischief, commissions and omissions, prior to climbing the leadership stage. Also remember higher levels, higher devils.

True leadership ought to be inextricably inseparable with integrity which is pivotal to credibility. In their book, Credibility: How Leaders Gain and Lose It. Why People Demand It, James M. Kouzes and Barry Z. Posner, noted, “Credibility is the foundation of leadership –it’s about how leaders earn the trust and confidence of their constituents.

It’s about what people demand of their leaders as a prerequisite to willingly contribute their hearts and minds to a common cause.” C.S. Lewis wisely noted, “Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching.”

Plato, Greek philosopher, in “Virtue of Theory”, suggested cardinal virtues that we should pursue over all other virtues: wisdom, courage, temperance, and justice.

Other virtues are fortitude (resilience), generosity, self-respect, good temper, and sincerity. In your leadership or relationships, do you observe them?

Patrick Katagata Jr, co-founder, African Potential Forum.

patkatagata@gmail.com