Let’s combat gender-based violence in Kalangala

Kalangala District, a scenic archipelago nestled within the pristine waters of Lake Victoria, has been gripped by a distressing surge in gender-based violence (GBV), especially among children and women.

According to the Community Development Officer (CDO), Mr Isa Kaggwa, more than 30 cases have been registered every month since the beginning of 2023, compared to less than 15 cases a month in previous years.

Gender-based violence, which includes physical, sexual, and emotional abuse directed towards individuals based on their gender, has long been a global concern. Sadly, Kalangala District has recently witnessed an unsettling increase in such incidents, leaving families shattered and communities traumatised.

The causes of GBV in Kalangala are complex and multifaceted. Some of the factors include poverty, alcohol and drug abuse, lack of awareness, impunity, and the influx of foreigners from neighbouring countries who come to fish. The fishing community in particular is known for its reckless and promiscuous lifestyle, which exposes many children and women to sexual exploitation and abuse.

Many victims of GBV do not report their cases to the authorities or seek help from service providers due to fear, shame, and lack of awareness, lack of trust, or resources. According to national demographic data from 2020, only a minority of women said they had experienced sexual violence in childhood, 59 percent reported sexual abuse. Furthermore, 33 percent of girls below the age of 15 were forced into first sex.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for more action and support to prevent and respond to the increase in GBV cases in Kalangala and Uganda as a whole.

The first step towards combating this menace is to raise awareness and educate the community about the gravity of gender-based violence. Outreach programmes, workshops, and public campaigns are vital in breaking the silence surrounding this issue and dispelling harmful myths and misconceptions. By fostering a culture of empathy, respect, and gender equality, Kalangala can lay the foundation for lasting change.

In conjunction with awareness-raising initiatives, strengthening the legal framework is crucial to providing justice for survivors and deterring potential perpetrators. Collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and legal experts must be intensified to ensure that cases of gender-based violence are promptly reported, thoroughly investigated, and prosecuted without delay. Additionally, it is imperative to establish specialised courts and support services that cater specifically to survivors, providing them with a safe space to share their experiences and seek justice.

In order to address the immediate needs of survivors, Kalangala officials should prioritise the establishment of well-equipped and adequately staffed shelters. These sanctuaries would offer temporary refuge for victims, providing them with essential services such as rehabilitation programmes, medical care, counselling, legal aid, and vocational training.

Community involvement plays a pivotal role in curbing gender-based violence. Local leaders, religious institutions, and grassroots organisations should actively engage in the fight against this social epidemic. Furthermore, the media has a significant role to play in shaping public opinion and raising awareness. Kalangala’s media outlets, such as Radio Ssese, must commit to responsible journalism by reporting on incidents of gender-based violence accurately, without sensationalism or victim-blaming. By highlighting survivor stories, sharing information about available resources, and providing a platform for discussion, the media can amplify the voices of survivors and encourage public support for the cause.

GBV can be prevented and eliminated with collective action and commitment from all stakeholders. The time to act is now, let us all join hands to end GBV in Kalangala.