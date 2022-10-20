Let’s eliminate abuse of the elderly

Every October 1 is commemorated as the International Day of Older Persons. This year’s celebration made me reminisce about the time when we conceptualised the founding of a senior citizen-oriented non-governmental organisation.

In 2015, together with a group of friends, we went for a game drive in Murchison Falls. We mused about the possibility of organising an enterprise where we would arrange for older persons to enjoy safari drives and give them memorable experiences; however, in hindsight, it was a blessing that we first conducted baseline surveys with our intended beneficiaries.

We discovered at the onset that safari tours, although appreciated, were the least of the elders’ worries. Seven years down the road, we are still proponents for the rights of older persons to dignity, respect, equity, protection, and empowerment. We have identified social isolation and elder abuse as matters that merit public awareness.

The phrase “it takes a village to raise a child” originates from an African proverb and conveys the message that it takes many people (“the village”) to raise a child. Seemingly, I wish we adopted this famous phrase and coined another “it takes a whole village to care for a senior citizen”. This is because elder persons in our communities suffer a range of social issues such as isolation, loneliness, and abuse, among others as I will highlight.

Looking at social isolation and loneliness that entail the absence of social contact, interactions, and relationships with family, neighbours, and friends. From our baseline surveys, it is evident that social isolation is the predominant cause of loneliness among elders. Several factors such as retirement or changing family dynamics contribute to this.

On the other hand, elder abuse manifests in physical (delayed medical care for an injury, and a repetitive pattern for similar injuries), sexual (rape), psychological, emotional (ignoring their wishes, routine blaming, intimidation, name-calling, belittling), and financial abuse (through fraudulent withdrawal of their pension or savings or coercing them to disclose ATM pin details or changes to their property proprietorship or making financial decisions on their behalf without their informed consent). The elder persons in our societies also mistreat themselves through self-neglect.

Further, elder people’s neglect can manifest through malnutrition, inadequate or dirty clothing, unhygienic dwelling, poor personal hygiene, and lack of food, among others.

Although there is no one-size fits all approach, we can combat all these ills against elder persons and ensure a peaceful co-existence with them through the following ways. First, family members can organise inclusive events and make deliberate efforts to ensure that older family members are involved in family celebrations, and develop a routine for communicating with them. This is because elder persons who are in constant touch with their relatives face less risk of experiencing abuse.

Secondly, religious leaders can conduct home visits, counsel, and pray with the elders. They also encourage them to attend sessions at places of worship so that they can enjoy the sanctity of worshipping with others. Our political leaders can play the vital role of denouncing ageism and passing laws and policies that support interventions that bring about a dignified life for senior citizens such as access to public utilities and medical services. Financial and public officers can support by verifying transactions being undertaken by elders to ensure that it is with their informed consent and own free will.

Lastly, making available adaptive technology such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and walkers which compensate for age-related deficits and deficiencies that can impede social interaction. Elder persons should be granted access to functioning easy-to-use communication devices and also support may be extended to the caregivers who feel overwhelmed, as more often than not caregiving for elders is a full-time job.