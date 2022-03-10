Let’s embrace Parish Development Model

The quests by government for inclusive growth and employment and equitable participation of more Ugandans in monetised economy climaxed with the recent launch of Parish Development Model (PDM, 2022). The model aims at wealth creation and employment generation at parish level as the lowest economic planning unit.

Although the idea to directly fund all parishes in the country sounds good, there has been some discourse in Parliament, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Local Government and the public domain vis-à-vis the strategy’s operational framework since the responsible minister first introduced it in Parliament in 2021. To many people, PDM 2022 is a completely new concept. But in my view, the strategy is a timely and good coincidence move to revive, improve and roll out of an earlier implemented parish centred development strategy known as Participatory Development Management (PDM 2000) funded by Uganda Government and UNDP during the early 2000s.

PDM (2000) as a building block to decentralised development management empowers local communities to develop their own plans for implementation at parish level, just like PDM (2022) intends to do. This local development strategy was piloted by the Decentralisation Secretariat of the Ministry of Local Government in eight former greater districts of Arua, Busia, Jinja, Kabale, Kalangala, Lira, Masindi, and Mukono.

The strategy’s key outcome has been empowerment of local population to effectively participate in planning and management of development programmes which impact on them directly through expanded participatory rural appraisals processes, vision-driven strategy and action plans for improving their livelihood and wellness that PDM (2022) should copy to achieve its wealth creation and employment generation objectives.

Good enough, PDM (2022) will be operationalized on existing policies and guidelines that govern PDM (2000) enshrined in the 1995 Constitution and the Local Government Act 1997 (Amended 2000).

The policies provide for formulation of development plans that focus on inclusion of all parishes and villages in the planning processes and strengthening capacity for planning and management of development programs.

The guiding principles emphasize whole community empowerment through local involvement in decision-making processes and matters that affect them, community ownership of development initiatives and building partnership with all other stakeholders in transforming community lives.

However, the development challenge has been in design of new government projects with little or no learning from evaluation reports of past interventions to inform design of subsequent projects for implementation differently and better.

Accordingly, PDM (2022) implementation shall build on the following lessons learned from PDM (2000): The empowerment of grassroots communities in planning and management of development initiatives is recognized as missing gaps that has been key in failing many earlier initiatives of government designed for reducing poverty in Uganda.

Use of the general decentralization policy and structures to serve as vehicle for deepening decentralization of decision-making and development management to the grassroots. Use of PDM (2000) processes have been vital for identification of some government funded projects e,g, CDD and NUSAF. Lastly, the principles and guidelines of PDM (2000) have been effective means of fostering efficiency, transparency and accountability in lower local governments.

In conclusion, the issue at stake with Parish Development Model now is not about money that each parish will get, but the policies, guidelines and processes to follow prior and after fund disbursement. So revisiting and embracing PDM (2000) strategy shall enable government succeed in implementing PDM (2022) by building and improving on learning from the former strategy.

This will also strengthen decentralized local governments structures for political, administrative and fiscal power interface, but not interference, that PDM (2022) requires.

This way, the upcoming PDM (2022) will serve its intended dual purposes of using the existing structures as vehicle to reach the grassroots and a magic bullet to shoot out poverty and cause sustained graduation into money economy at the grassroots.

READ MORE: Museveni lectures NUP councillors on Parish Development Model