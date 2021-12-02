Prime

Let’s end violence against women now

Mary Otieno

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Today, although the voices of activists and survivors have reached a crescendo that cannot be silenced or ignored, ending violence against women will require more investment, leadership, and action. 

The 16 Days of Activism is an international campaign to prevent gender-based violence. The government of Uganda, the United Nations, and Development Partners are joining this global action to put the spotlight on an issue that too seldom gets the attention and resources it deserves.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.