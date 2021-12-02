Let’s end violence against women now

The 16 Days of Activism is an international campaign to prevent gender-based violence. The government of Uganda, the United Nations, and Development Partners are joining this global action to put the spotlight on an issue that too seldom gets the attention and resources it deserves.

Around the world, violence against women and girls often goes unreported, silenced by stigma, shame, fear of the perpetrators and fear of a justice system that does not work for women. The Covid-19 pandemic, and the restrictions imposed as a result, has enabled unseen violence: A second, shadow pandemic of violence against women and girls, where they often found themselves in lockdown with their abusers. The number of teenage pregnancies and child marriage have increased as well, exposing girls to various vulnerabilities and risks.

Moreover, as health systems struggle to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, sexual and reproductive health services are being sidelined as gender-based violence cases continue to spike.

This is also the case in Uganda. According to the 2020 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, 8.2 percent of all crimes reported in 2020 were sex-related crimes. A total of 14,134 cases of defilement were reported to police in 2020 compared to 13,613 cases reported in 2019, an increase of 3.8 percent.

Moreover, there was a 29 percent increase in the cases of domestic violence (17,664 cases were reported in 2020 compared to 13,693 cases in 2019).

According to the 2016 Uganda Health and Demographic Survey 35 percent of women have experienced either physical and/or sexual violence.

In Uganda, the European Union and the United Nations are implementing the Spotlight Initiative and the Joint Programme on GBV which complement each other in providing support to government efforts towards eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, increase access to sexual and reproductive health services, strengthen systems for preventing and responding to violence against women, and address harmful social and gender norms and practices.

The rights of women including the right to security, dignity, equality and justice, are core principles of international law. And we know that the leadership and safety of women, in all their diversity, plays a vital role in economic progress, community welfare, children’s health and education, and more. All human life benefits when women’s human rights are upheld, and we all suffer when those rights are abused.

Today, although the voices of activists and survivors have reached a crescendo that cannot be silenced or ignored, ending violence against women will require more investment, leadership, and action. It cannot be sidelined; it must be part of our national response.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence brings hope as it sets off a series of events aimed at creating real change for women in Uganda. For 2021, the theme is “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!” “Orange” symbolises a brighter future, free from violence. We urge you to join hands with us to bring change for the sake of Ugandan women and girls. Any form of violence against women is unacceptable and must stop.