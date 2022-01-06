Let’s ensure that children go back to school

Vivian Agaba

By  Vivian Agaba

What you need to know:

  • According to UNESCO, Uganda maintains the world’s longest school closure over Covid-19.

Allow me start by congratulating everyone for crossing over into 2022. More special congratulations to all learners who finally have to return to class after spending more than 77 weeks out of school either fully or partially following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.  

