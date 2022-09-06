Let’s guard Uganda from a raging ‘youthquake’

The world is experiencing a hard time on both the social and economic fronts. Hope itself is under threat, and lives have been turned upside down. In Uganda, there is an unfortunately growing trend of celebrating adversity and misfortune that befall others.

The visceral anger that some Ugandans harbor against fellow human beings is worrying. Increasingly, it is vented through all flavours of heartless sentiments under the cover of social media. It is saddening to see young people today turn violent at the slightest provocation than they would have probably say about 20 years ago.

Citizens seem to have no qualms about insulting whomever, wherever, whenever. Anyone driving a posh car is automatically connected to the “regime” while any smartly dressed professional is associated with those “stealing” from public coffers. Clearly, rationality has eluded sections of an incensed population.

On the other hand, ‘politicians’ that the population occasionally relies on for direction appear to be preoccupied with scoring political goals than molding sustainable responses. Accordingly, Ugandans have sought refuge in social media platforms to express themselves. In fact, without the predominant satire shared in the digital space today, some of which often goes overboard, wouldn’t life be more infuriating? Fortitude has its limits but tirades seem to be louder, courtesy of digitised media spaces.

Even amidst all this, some elements continue to stir up controversy, stoking divisions and miring the delicate public into squabbles instead of supporting a healing process. The dramatic surge in youth participation in public life has not spared the country’s mood. There is evidently a ‘youthquake’ and its tremors are being felt across the media landscape.

There is a warranted and unwarranted expression of anger and frustration. While some citizens voice increasing socio-economic hardship other countrymen and women perceive marginalisation.

As things stand, it is difficult to predict any outcomes from the current situation but for the ordinary citizen, one can say, above all, effective governance matters. Every moment in history and every new day can be viewed through a lens of hope or fear, aspiration or anger. Uganda’s past teaches us how anger can consume, misguide and divide society.

Rummaging through history, we know that aspiration can lead to understanding our differences and cultivating empathy for one another’s fears. It rekindles the awareness that our shared hope for better is not a zero-sum game. That we all benefit from access to jobs, outstanding healthcare, public schools and colleges, freedom from discrimination and a voice in our destiny.

The kind of pervading disenchantment that we at times see from sections of the population is possibly an indication of the urgent need to collectively address the issues that perpetuate this level of discord in the country.

Uganda is unique though. In spite of the challenges that occasionally show up, the country has a reputation to pull back from the edge each time. Our struggle to address the material conditions that at times lead to social inequalities must be matched by conversations on positive values, which offer new forms of agency, solidarity, and dignity.

This time, a lot hangs on the prospects of a national dialogue. The yardstick of success of that dialogue lies in the promise that it will be inclusive, honest and clear minded and that the outcomes will be implemented with utmost good will. Such a space would be an opportunity to mobilise Ugandans in all their diversity to move in unison towards lifestyles of empathy, humility, prudence and understanding. These are the soft pre-conditions for shared economic prosperity.

We can all agree that, as individuals and as a nation, our hopes take us further than our fears. Our dreams should never be limited by challenges but rather fortified by the possibilities of working genuinely, together. Let’s confer as family and act to shape a healthier destiny for us all.