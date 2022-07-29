Let’s have supportive cultures at workplaces

World over, workplaces have undergone a string of changes meant to, among others, create a conducive and symbiotic environment to allow coexistence between administration and employees.

In companies, several administrators are cognisant of the changes limited to the evolution in the ways of work, as well as the exposure and enlightenment that employees have undergone over time.

Whereas employees appreciate that workplaces come with relative stress in the course of having to beat deadlines and settling other work tasks, they have since have mastered ways of getting disassociated from ‘unfriendly’ workplaces.

In this case, the phrase ‘unfriendly environment’ can refer to workplaces with conditions which make workers feel less appreciated, inhumanely treated and or even less expressive, as well as being insecure.

Workplaces that trigger emotions as those mentioned above are largely characterised by absence of room for creativity and innovation among staff, uncompetitive culture and also absence of room for career growth, which normally occurs through promotions and refresher trainings organised by the employers.

In 1964, Prof Victor Vroom from the Yale School of Management, in his Expectancy Theory, thoroughly assesses the conditions that influence the decision-making process of employees at various workplaces.

In this human resource theory, Prof Vroom argues that a workers’ motivation to perform exceptionally at a given workplace is premised on the ability of that job or employer to meet their expectations.In so doing, workers join workplaces whose employer is willing to meet their expectations and hence encourage such employees to deliver at full capacity. This in turn benefits the company or the employer as workers feel encouraged to offer full support.

Therefore, it is clear that workers premise their decision-making process of whether to join or quit a given company on their expectations. There are a number of circumstantial aspects that workers expect the employer to create as a means of encouraging the employees to stay and be productive.

Employers need to be alive to the factors that plough a healthy workplace to promote good work conditions. Such conditions are, among others, influenced by the evolution in ways of work that have occurred over the years, something that present-day employers ought to embrace and appreciate.

These are broad in nature, some of which have empowered workers to be fully aware of their rights and created hunger for growth. This growth sometimes involves workers moving to other places of work or forming start-up projects to generate an extra income.

As administrators, therefore, it is important workplaces are made productive, supportive and have sincere communication channels that also value and provide feedback to queries raised by junior staff.

Respect is a two-way traffic, which has to be experienced at both ends between senior and junior staff as this cultivates a sense of pride and belonging hence creating a sense of attachment. It is highly important senior management create systematic chain of command through which workers’ complaints are addressed.

With this, therefore, the employer is able to tame the constantly growing versatility that millennials and ‘Generation Z’, who is heavily empowered by the diverse resources on the internet. Staff emerging from these two folds seem to be more creative and quick to adapt to the constant changes at workplaces, something that works to the advantage of administrators if only given favourable conditions to stay.