Let’s invest in infrastructure and innovation 

As the celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development gets underway this week, one conversation followed by action, need to take centre stage.

The digital economy or call it economic activity that results from daily online connections among people, businesses, devices, data and processes, has been described as game-changing given its ability to permeate and transform almost every aspect of our lives.

In Uganda, statistics are not readily available and maybe that speaks to where we need to put our efforts too. Despite that, we are already harnessing the potential of the digital economy and it has enabled enterprises, communities and individuals to remain resilient, create new income streams, new value chains, new business models, new markets, new products and services. But while celebrating the wins so far, we need to consolidate them.

Today, the mobile phone has changed from a basic communication tool to a financial transaction tool.

Technology is helping us solve major problems and data is enabling us to make decisions on what gaps to close. Traders away from the city centre can now replenish their stock without leaving their shops. Transporters are using mobile application to find customers as well as deliver basic necessities to them.

Businesses are eliminating exchange of cash or delays caused by cheques and are paying their employees and suppliers in more convenient ways via digital wallets. Farmers are using smart technology to access quality seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, tools, produce buyers, farm updates and agribusinesss advisory.

Most learning institutions remain closed but online platforms have provided a lifeline to the education sector, keeping some students productive and putting money in some teachers’ pockets. We have experienced massive impact in the health sector as well with the rise of telehealth services especially in the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors have opened up to online consultations and treatment packages are now delivered by the click of the button.

The digital economy is fueling job opportunities and it is not just by the fact that traditional recruitment has been disrupted by online platforms, but by the emergence of new jobs including digital marketers, social media influencers, content creators, among others.

Innovation choices of some youths in the tourism sector which was for years, Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earner, cannot be ignored. This has created a huge shift in how travelers find their next tour destination, accommodation, tour guide or even plan their entire tour experience.

Thanks to advancements in science, technology and innovation, there are notable many disruptions that have taken place, sending the digital economy on the rise.

The impact is spreading to more sectors such as public service, procurement, insurance, energy, legal as well as media where we are connecting, interacting and consuming news on the go.

Though this impact is laudable, we have the opportunity to reap better and more benefits. We are thrilled to see the advancements innovators in the Ugandan ecosystem will bring to the market but the everchanging digital economy requires us to fix the gaps holding us back currently.

From innovation ecosystem builders like us to private sector players like Private Sector Foundation Uganda, to innovators within our ecosystem, to universities, corporate companies, development partners and government, the talk is on how to research, skill and create a sustainable innovation culture that will speak to future disruptions.

In this race to the future, the response will need to be more than my suggestions above. It will take breaking the work done in silos and embracing more interaction and collaboration on impactful solutions.