Let’s invest in infrastructure and innovation 

Japheth Kawanguzi

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The digital economy or call it economic activity that results from daily online connections among people, businesses, devices, data and processes, has been described as game-changing given its ability to permeate and transform almost every aspect of our lives.  

As the celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development gets underway this week, one conversation followed by action, need to take centre stage. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.