Let’s invest in TB new case finding

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria that are spread from person to person through the air. The disease usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body such as the brain, kidneys and spine.

In most cases, TB is treatable and curable. However, people with TB can die if they do not get proper treatment.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report of 202, indicates that in recent years there has been the development of TB drug non-adherence exacerbated by HIV/Aids.

The various forms of TB resistance include, Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR-TB) caused by bacteria that are resistant to at least isoniazid and rifampin, the two most potent TB drugs, pre-extensively drug-resistant TB (pre-XDR TB) caused by bacteria resistant to isoniazid, rifampin, and a fluroquinolone. It can also be caused by TB bacteria that are resistant to isoniazid, rifampin, and a second-line injectable (amikacin, capreomycin, and kanamycin).

Then extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR TB) caused by bacteria that are resistant to isoniazid and rifampin, a fluroquinolone, and a second-line injectable (amikacin, capreomycin, and kanamycin). This type of resistance can also be caused by bacteria that are resistant to isoniazid, rifampin, a fluroquinolone, and bedaquiline or linezolid.

WHO statistics indicate that Uganda has a prevalence rate of 0.223 percent, incidence rate of 223:100,000 and a mortality rate of 12:100,000. The WHO end TB strategy aims to combat the global TB epidemic with targets to reduce deaths by 95 percent and new cases by 90 percent, diagnostic target in concordance of 98.4 percent between 2015 and 2035.

To achieve these ambitious targets efforts have to be invested into new case finding, especially in the laboratory diagnostics.

WHO and National TB Control Programmes in endemic regions have invested in the new nucleic acid-based diagnostics such as GeneXpert MTB/RIF, accreditation, staffing through restructuring, quality improvement and quality assurance.

Uganda needs a policy on accreditation for all public health laboratories at national referral hospitals, regional referral hospitals and health centre IV.

The government spends about $200 (Shs 742,684) to treat a TB case but at most it costs about $3,000 (Shs11m) to treat one multi drug resistant TB case (MDR). Meanwhile, the cost for pre-XDR TB and XDT TB may double the actual cost of treating an MDR TB case in Uganda.

When an MDR case defaults and disappears within the community, one person has ability to spread the disease to more 50 new persons and all become MDR-TB category. Therefore, this necessitates the need for urgent facilitation of diagnosis and treatment of TB.

A recent research that we conducted in Kampala, where we analysed the TB-EQA programme performance, revealed that sensitivity stood at 95.2 percent, specificity was 98.8 percent, positive predictive value at 95.2 percent, Negative Predictive Value 98.99 percent and accuracy levels were at 98.2%).

The study also showed that concordance (true positive and true negative) improved from 97.4 percent to 98.24 percent and discordance (false positive and false negative) reduced from 2.6 percent to 1.76 percent, turnaround time improved from 84 days to 49 days.

Uganda has 40 accredited diagnostic laboratories. Laboratory results from accredited facilities conform to ISO standards such as ISO: 15189. However, the number is still small compared to the need of reducing drug resistance, misdiagnosis and unwanted deaths.

While the end TB strategy and diagnostic target between 2015 and 2035 in concordance is at 98.4 percent, 98.24 percent has so far been achieved.