Let’s mainstream gender in higher education 

As we continue to celebrate the women’s month, today I turn to gender in higher education.

For years, we have talked about mainstreaming gender in all organisations.

Many institutions of higher learning have been licensed to operate in Uganda as public and private entities. One wonders to what extent these institutions mainstream gender in their programmes, research, and administration. Some progress has been made, no doubt.

The World Economic Forum’s global gender gap report of 2020 indicates that the educational attainment gaps are relatively small on average, although there are still countries where investment in women’s talent is insufficient.

They further note that while 35 countries have attained gender parity in education, a few developing countries are yet to close more than 20 per cent of the gaps. Still, 10 per cent of girls aged 15-24 in the world are illiterate, many of these in developing countries.

This may not be for lack of policy in education or gender equality. The Uganda National Gender Policy of 2007 defined gender mainstreaming as a conscious approach of an organisation to take into account gender equality concerns in all policy, programme, administrative and financial activities, as well as organisational structures and procedures.

It further says this is based on a political decision to work towards and finally achieve the goal of gender equality. It may seem the goal remains too lofty to achieve.

Yet, if all organisations took gender mainstreaming seriously, the results would be different. The problem is that gender mainstreaming remains problematic because it is dependent on various institutions taking non defined action using their resources, especially private ones.

In higher education, it would be interesting to establish to what extent institutions of higher learning have mainstreamed gender in their programmes, research, and administration without a strict requirement. It is possible that different institutions are doing various things.

We, at the Faculty of Journalism, Media and Communication at Uganda Christian University, have been deliberate about gender mainstreaming. We have done two things that we think are critical in mainstreaming gender in higher education and can be replicated. We have tackled the matter through integration of gender in the curriculum, as well as in our teaching approaches.

At the start of the Master of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies, the Mass Communication Department at the time introduced a core course in Media, Gender and Social Justice in the curricula. In the first three years of the programme, we picked some insight.

First, that gender was not an issue most students intuitively understood. We appreciated that the lack of gender awareness for journalists translated into biased and gender insensitive reporting that often becomes an issue in misrepresentation of women in media.

The students discovered how seriously gender was misrepresented. We started to see increasing interests in gender-related research topics at the graduate level. It was, therefore, inevitable that the Master of Arts in Strategic Communication introduced four years later also included the course unit. The results are amazing for both programmes in terms of gender awareness.

That left us with the challenge of integrating gender at the undergraduate level. With more research findings indicating gaps in gender sensitive reporting, we introduced gender and social justice in our Bachelor of Journalism and Communication programme. We are confident that in a few years, there will be a critical mass of reporters wearing a gender lense.

We took this further and organised staff training in gender studies facilitated by experts outside the faculty. The staff training is to ensure that we have not only integrated gender in our journalism and communication programmes, but that those who teach the other subjects also have a good understanding of gender in the classroom and in their course units.

The real lesson for us is that if we do not get deliberate about gender mainstreaming in higher education, we are likely to keep talking about gender equality challenges for many more years to come.

The advantage of mainstreaming gender in higher education is that a programme approach ensures that no one is left behind in real terms. More so, if a university is not a place where harmful gender norms are deconstructed and reconfigured, it will not happen in the workplace.

Our experience has shown that people are generally not aware of gender issues and sensitisation in the workplace could go a long way. For students, it goes beyond the course, to learn about gender violence and sexual harassment, even in the workplace.

Academics need to start consciously mainstreaming gender in their research to create impact. Higher education is an importance space for changing gender norms that hinder progress, especially for women or men where those exist.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media Studies at UCU

