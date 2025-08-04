Let’s make continuous assessment practical

I strongly believe the continuous assessment programme is one of the most important steps taken to improve Uganda’s education system because it allows teachers to regularly monitor how students are progressing, not just at the end of term, but throughout the year.

However, many schools, especially in rural areas, are struggling to implement this programme effectively. In my view, one of the biggest challenges is that many teachers have not been properly trained to carry out continuous assessment as intended by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

If we want continuous assessment to work across all schools in the country, we must focus on capacity building for our teachers. Many of them were trained under older systems that focused mainly on beginning of term, mid-term and end of term or national examinations.

Now, with the new curriculum requiring more regular and detailed assessments, teachers need fresh skills and support. I believe teacher training should not just be a one-time workshop. It must be ongoing, practical, and based on real classroom challenges.

Teachers need to understand the objectives of continuous assessment, how to design fair and engaging tasks, how to record performance accurately, and how to use that information to help learners improve.

Even with trained teachers, schools must have the right resources to implement assessment properly. This includes basic materials like record books, stationery, and where possible, access to digital tools.

These tools can help with storing assessment records and giving quick feedback to learners. I also believe the Ministry of Education and Sports should take school inspections seriously, not just to catch mistakes, but to help schools improve.

Inspectors should offer guidance on how to improve assessment practices and make sure schools are following national guidelines. Parents and guardians need to understand what continuous assessment is and why it matters. Schools should regularly communicate with families about their children’s progress and explain how they can support learning at home.

Lastly, we should know that continuous assessment is not just about checking boxes, it’s about truly understanding how our learners are doing, and helping them improve day by day.

For this to succeed, we must invest in our teachers through proper training, give schools the tools they need, and support everyone involved in the learning process. With the right support, I believe Uganda can make continuous assessment a powerful part of our education system.

Japheth Godwin Walakira is a photo journalist, video editor, director, producer, digital marketer, writer, and Social media handler. Tel: +256759 116 087