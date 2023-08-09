Let’s not be so pessimistic all the time

I did not physically go to Russia or Serbia in the last couple of weeks on the trade and business diplomatic missions staged for Uganda but I will most certainly benefit in some way along with 45 million others here.

That understanding and confidence that “we will all most certainly benefit” is eluding too many elite, clever Ugandans. Hence the various comments being thrown around denigrating these missions and our grand ambitions as a Country.

It should be simple - however much one may dislike one’s President, once they are acting officially on your behalf they are your lead representative. even without physically being in Serbia or Russia I was there because Uganda was there.

Back home, that does not mean we cannot criticise what our government does in our name or complain or protest it. What it may mean, most importantly, is that we have the additional duty and responsibility of making things work where they can even as we hack away at what Robert Kabushenga normally calls “the nonsense”.

It is true, as Nicholas Sengoba in his column said, that “we” (he said President Museveni) have spent 37 years taking flights abroad talking about the need for value addition and industrialisation in Africa rather than elsewhere.

Also true, he did not say: the developed West has spent hundreds of years also taking flights and ships and caravans doing exactly the opposite here while embedding value addition and industrialisation on their continents and locking us down as raw material producers who need help to escape poverty.

They have not stopped yet - so even you, Ugandans, should not stop counting upwards from 37 years.

Too many of our “educated” minority were taught back in school that The Berlin Act (following the Agreement) of 1885 was about partitioning Africa and creating borders for the Colonialists to determine what they owned.

A hundred years before the NRA/M takeover in Uganda there was a written plan deeply embedded into our African economies to create a flow of raw materials and wealth from our natural resources so they could benefit the “owners” of Africa. This economic structure has been cemented over the years by these owners of wealth and their agents - including many of us who refuse to wake up and smell the difference between raw coffee beans and mugs of brewed coffee.

The First Industrial Revolution took place in 1750, the second in 1870, and the third in 1950 when we were still “not independent”.

In Europe they were running railways in 1750; they were expanding railways and using sewing machines in 1870 and yet today - 150 years later - we actually laugh at our own rail line which few of us actually use even for business, while importing second hand clothing with faded logos promoting foreign brands.

We have engineers and economists with PhDs and yet see where we are, talking amongst ourselves about what should be done without seriously doing it even in our own homes. In the third revolution - the 1950s - those guys started exploration into outer space and yet here, 80 years later getting to industrial area is just a pun in this article. Many of us here cannot get from one place to another in Kampala without phone directions mentioning random landmarks, using phones that contain precise map locstion technologies.

Talking about value addition and industrialisation for 37 years is not yet long enough.

It is great to see the elite stepping up to grow and process coffee - Robert Waggwa, Andrew Rugasira, Robert Kabushenga, Kenneth Barigye, Allan Ntanda, Jackie Arinda...and I am joining them soon, as will Nicholas and others.

Maybe the rest won’t do coffee, but we will add value to other products, package them and then command space in markets that are being made accessible to us by the efforts of those who are serious about this.

Whether Serbia, Russia or Niger, pay attention to everything said about Uganda and support every effort to open up space in those markets. That space is crucial for the rest to justify investing in factories and planting more crops of a nature that will actually create wealth for us as Africans.

It won’t happen in a day - we must learn to chip away bit by bit at the barriers we face out there and within our minds.

When I first discovered a chocolate manufacturer in Uganda - Stephen Sembuya, a friend told me that Uganda’s climate was not suitable for processing and packaging chocolate! The same funny stories we were told early explorers used to decide which regions should grow which “cash crops”.

We now have sufficient education to debunk such nonsense; and we need to be even more reverse brainwashed today. But first, let’s not be so damn pessimistic about everything!