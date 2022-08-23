Let’s promote awareness against human trafficking

Last month, we commemorated World day of awareness against Trafficking in Persons, which is commonly referred to as human trafficking.

This illegal practice is one of the most complex crimes committed owing to its cross-border nature and widely spread, but opaque herd of actors.

Human trafficking has been equated to slave trade in terms of the gravity of exploitation and abuse of human dignity faced by victims of this illegal practice. The ugly face of human trafficking takes different shapes and forms, however, most prevalent are forced labour and sexual exploitation.

Our good country is no stranger to these forms of trafficking; victims of forced labour, painfully including children from Karamoja, have been on the increase in industrious and busy towns, including Kampala, Jinja, and Nairobi – where they carry out exploitative work.

Karamoja Sub-region, owing to known, but unaddressed socio-economic push factors, has remained a major source of victims exploited for begging in different urban centres in Kampala metropolitan and beyond.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has identified some forms of human trafficking that have remained under-reported in spite of the indication of increased prevalence in recent years. These include; human trafficking for exploitative begging and organ removal, which is the subject of this article.

Recent media reports reveal some disturbing cases of trafficking in persons for organ removal, targeting young women seeking domestic labour opportunities in the Middle-East. Among cases reported early this year, for instance, there were four illegal organ transplantations involving four Ugandan female labour migrants in Saudi Arabia and Oman, one of whom was trafficked and died in Egypt.

It is illegal because the perpetrators, who include professional medical practitioners, extract internal body organs of trafficked victims for their own selfish financial gain; and even worse without seeking consent.

Global Financial Integrity (2018) estimated the value of this illegal organ trade in the range of $840 million to $1.7 billion annually. This inhumane practice exposes victims two or more layers of exploitation and agony: first, they are trafficked, and then secondly, their organs removed with neither their consent nor compensation. These reports highlight a burgeoning link between human trafficking and labour migration, particularly where victims are illegal immigrants; hence the need to increase awareness about this illegal.

US Department of State report on Trafficking in Persons (2022), recognizes some efforts that Uganda has made to combat the practice, including training investigators and prosecutors and enacting new employment regulations to increase ethical recruitment of domestic labour migrants. However, Uganda remains in tier two, which is an indication that we have not yet met the minimum standards of elimination of trafficking despite significant strides. How then can we promote awareness against human trafficking among migrant workers? First, there is a need to explore factors that have galvanized the loop between this illegal practice and migrant labour, including: structural poverty, unemployment, high levels of illiteracy, systemic corruption.

Among the thousands of young women who have opted for labour migration in the Middle-East, there are adult women in their 40-50’s who use networks of corrupt officials to acquire false travel documents indicating a different age. This grim reality is a reflection of a society where people have lost hope of meeting any opportunity to forge a prosperous future in their own motherland.

Low literacy levels of the young women recruited for labour migration makes them vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers because they are neither empowered nor exposed enough to skillfully and shrewdly deal with such situations, should they arise. Despite the financial implication, it is pertinent that recruits with low literacy levels have a longer period of stay in training centres as they familiarise themselves with basic relevant skills, such as computers and communication.

Second, there is need to expose recruits to the grim reality of human trafficking during their stay in training centres. The assumption herein is that the more knowledgeable they are about this illegality and factors that expose them to traffickers, the more prepared and responsive they may be in defending and protecting themselves, atleast to the extent of saying “no” to non-coercive tactics applied by traffickers, such as deception and fraud.

We could also consider exploring alternative labour markets other than domestic work which may be more dignifying and profitable.