Let’s promote education for sustainability

Education for sustainability needs to be sustainable in the first place. We tend to experience the full spectrum of the education sector and system around this season, ranging from the university and other higher education graduations to the significant inter-class and educational level transitions of kindergarten, primary and secondary school, and university, for instance.



Prominently, the transitions from the primary level, the ordinary level, and advanced level certificate of education attractd debate, with some brushing off top-notch credit or aggregates as nothing of an indication that someone will be ‘’successful”, yet overtly, it is still our desired target in a range.

Other debates surround the skyrocketing cost of educational fees and the need for regulation, the increasing inequality between the rural-urban, and public-private schools and learners, the dropout rates, and generally the quality of education and the subsequent outcomes in terms of employment.

Amid these ongoing debates, one cannot fail to acknowledge that the education sector has expanded, and that the general attitude about education has shifted positively, supporting both girls and boys. There are also progressive cases of technological application, diverse curriculums, and children attaining more educational competencies at an early age.

Nonetheless, education interfacing with continuous interrogation is a positive direction, and a natural value of education, to cause us to ask questions, seek answers, and aim higher. Urgent effort, however, is needed to address the stack and glaring differences in the education sector regarding the costs, the modes of delivery, and the quality of education being delivered as it is further perpetuating inequality in an era where we are saying ‘no one should be left behind’, according to the 2015-2020 global development framework.

The concerns, if well-considered, ought to get us a deserving education system, one well facilitated, appropriately standardised, equitable, and whose outputs are holistic and globally competitive. To achieve the latter, we have to be aware that educational processes and outcomes are still highly correlated with both individual and country income, and as such, any developmental progress or failure, is out to be viewed in totality, especially its impact on education.

Better, still, we need to be duly concerned with the various parametres of educational sector sustainability, and the subsequent implications to other sectors’ sustainability, for example environmental sustainability. The education sector sustainability parametres would mean public funding to education is sufficient, to also eclipse private sector-led efforts, compromises, and shocks in education. It also means we can carry the learners through the various levels with a higher than current standard, minimising dropouts and institutional breakdown.

Sustainability also means the learners develop career choices and competencies early enough. Last but not least, sustainability as an educational character implies that we create a population whose skills and knowledge develop and utilise their environment and resources sustainably, considering their current and future needs, wellbeing, and livelihoods.

As a poorly educated mass, in an era where education drives a lot of social development processes, it leads to a poorly managed environment, characterised by poor infrastructural plans and execution, degradation, poverty, and further compromises in the socio-economic and political wellbeing of a nation. As we move forward, we must manage our resources, including our human and financial resources as it is becoming increasingly evident that the effects of climate change are resulting in higher costs for education and running educational institutions.

These costs are driven by the increasing costs of food, water, and energy. Therefore, discussions surrounding climate change and related financing mechanisms must consider supporting both public and private education sectors as a social good. This is necessary to ensure we achieve sustainability and sustainable development without compromising the quality of education or driving up costs and fees.



Ms Juliet Katusiime Zizinga (PhD)

is an environmental sustainability researcher and advocate