Let’s restore integrity of university exams 

On Thursday, October 26, the Daily Monitor made a shocking revelation in their headline, “Marks for sale at universities.” This exposé resulted from a three-month undercover investigation that uncovered how unscrupulous academic staff collaborate with dishonest students to exchange low grades for sums as meagre as Shs50,000 to Shs900,000 at Kyambogo and Makerere universities.

While the choice of these two public institutions for the investigation may be questioned, it’s evident that they are among Uganda’s oldest universities. Makerere, founded in 1922 as a technical school before evolving into one of Africa’s most prestigious universities, holds a special place in the country’s educational landscape.

Kyambogo, established in 2003 through the merger of three institutions, serves as a significant benchmark not only for other public universities but also for numerous private ones.

Therefore, when such institutions make headlines for the wrong reasons, especially concerning the sanctity of academic exams, it should concern us all.

Of course such exam malpractices are not new in this country, neither are they limited to the two universities mentioned in the Daily Monitor story.

A few years ago, universities were rocked by sex-for-marks scandals, and after a similar exposure by the media, the vice was deemed dead, but apparently it did not die, and has risen from its ashes like the proverbial phoenix to devour our universities yet again.

This time it looks like the tactics have changed and has become more entrenched and involving middlemen known as “marking assistants”, who help to link “inexperienced students” with lecturers akin to how thriving businesses operate in downtown Kampala.

In fact, the other day, my friend wondered how we could talk about reducing high levels of youth unemployment in the country when some of the students can literally buy their degree transcripts without going through the rigour of academic assessment. He wondered what kind of skillsets such students will offer in the job market. “How shall we even address corruption when our students are busy learning how you can always bribe your way out?” my friend wondered.

The concept of “failing” is seldom discussed, both in education and in the broader context of life.

In universities, this unpopular word has overtones of the taboo, with the suspicion that using the word itself invites failure. That’s why some students are willing to do anything, including bribing their lecturers just to make sure they pass their exams.

Yet the practice of teaching and examining in universities includes the activity of finding some students wanting, it is part of the job! The good news, though, is that those who fail to attain certain marks in an exam are often given a chance to retake them before other policy measures such as dismissal are enforced.

However, just as important as the idea of students failing, is the need to question whether or not the system itself is doing the best for its students or is, indeed failing the students it is trying to educate.

There’s a story of university professors boarding a plane, proudly told that the plane was constructed by their own students and was taking its maiden flight. Most passengers rushed to exit, but one professor remained seated, saying, “There’s no need to panic because, with what we’ve taught our students, I’m confident this plane won’t even move.”

This illustrates the vital link between assessment and the real-world professions students aspire to join such as journalism, medicine, law, accounting, and more.

Let’s work together to restore the integrity of our university exams. Altering examination results, scores, and grades not only affects students but also those responsible for the system’s oversight.