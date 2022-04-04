Let’s rethink our national values, what matters most

At school, we were reminded of our national motto, ‘For God and My Country’, and never told what it really meant. We believed that whatever we did or would do, had to be for God first, then our country and self. God was at the centre of our national value system.

The past few weeks have challenged this belief in God and country. Much of the conversation appears to have been birthed by the departure to the next world, of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Since then, long standing grievances have resurfaced.

There have been other areas – the ‘war’ declared by Democratic Party president Norbert Mao on National Unity Platform (NUP), the tribalisation and trivialisation of critical national concerns around health service delivery, the outbursts of Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, the vicious reaction to both Mr Mao and Mr Owiny-Dollo, the claims of emerging Acholi leaders being killed, and claims of tribalism, which surfaced with the victory of NUP in Buganda and so on. All these suggest one thing, we are a nation in soul searching, a people in need of healing.

Predictably, our leaders have responded by threatening arrests of people making claims of the former Speaker being killed. I heard [police spokesperson] Fred Enanga say they are busy transcribing transcripts and after the former Speaker is laid to rest, they will act on everyone who made these claims. Others have put their public relations machine to good use. The thing is, these are surface things.

I once read a book titled The Teeth May Smile But The Heart Does Not Forget. I learnt that it was based on a Runyankore proverb. And clearly, there are issues around unresolved matters between government and Buganda, there are grievances in Acholi, and Teso. Rewarding these groups with top leadership positions without addressing the core issues is simply buying time.

First, let people express themselves, and leaders pay attention to the issues and ask themselves if there is merit in these. It is the duty of leaders to listen and find solutions, not blaming or threatening people exhibiting signs of mild madness in the way that they express their grievances.

Second, we need to rethink our national priorities. Every day, there are glaring signs of disconnect between leaders and the needs of its citizens, if spending decisions are anything to go by. That many of the custodians of our resources look for every opportunity to benefit at the expense of citizens, including death, is a clear sign that something is terribly wrong. And it needs to be fixed. The sense of entitlement that our leaders have, needs to be cut to size. Blaming people expressing their dissatisfaction or the medium through which they do so (media) does not solve the problem.

Third, those groups that feel strongly, that Uganda owes them, for whatever reason, should be consciously engaged. There have been long-standing calls for a national dialogue, maybe the starting point is those specific groups laying claims, however outrageous some may be.

Finally, we need to reclaim policy space to address issues that affect Ugandans rather than accept that our policies have no effect. In these outbursts, there are clear issues of dissatisfaction with government policy, perceived unfairness in governmental systems of distribution of resources, and there is a clear connection between perceived failures and the policies pursued.

I have been reading Mark Carney’s book, Values. Carney is a former governor of the Bank of England and governor of the Bank of Canada, with an incredible insight into how markets work. The book explores how economic and social values have become blurred, how we went from living a market economy to a market society, and how to rethink and rebuild before it’s too late. Drawing on the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 crisis, and the climate crisis; Carney suggests that of seven critical values, humility is critically important. With humility, we may cultivate the other values such as fairness, responsibility and solidarity, among others.

For Carney, one needs to live a life that seeks to advance the trinity of distributive justice, equality of opportunity and fairness across generations. And that life, he suggests, is a life of moral, not market sentiments. His advice is simple but sound, ‘be humble. However grand you are today or become tomorrow, you too will be forgotten’. Yet, our sentiments can live and multiply or serve others.

Many of the critical voices we encounter revolve around distributive justice, equality of opportunity, and fairness across generations.

We ought to put development first, cultivating sensible national values, and appreciating what matters most to Ugandans.

The tribe would not be an issue if Ugandans felt there was reasonable distributive justice, equality of opportunity and fairness. Maybe the pain of losing the former Speaker and emerging discussion can help us rethink our national values. He was often very clear on what mattered most – the people.