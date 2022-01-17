Prime

Let’s rethink vehicle taxation measures

Emilly Comfort Maractho

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

“ we have to use taxation to support our development aspirations, not discourage them."

One of government’s aspiration is to mainstream strategic environmental and social assessments (SESA) in transport planning systems. 
The National Integrated Transport Master Plan (NITMP) development, supported by the European Union is one such plan. 
The important thing about the transport master plan is that its development is done with a parallel process involving the SESA, and provides guidance to the Ministry of Works and Transport on ensuring environmental and social impacts are addressed for all projects. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.