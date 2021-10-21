Let’s start with equiping labs before pay rise

By Guest Writer More by this Author

While commemorating the 27th World Teachers Day at Kololo Airstrip, keenly listening to the President, it was a classical lecture of “Johari Window” live.

The President was clear in his pane and of course, a lot of examination is required to deepen understanding on why the pay rise for teachers of science against their counterparts.

Well, much as a number of teachers teach science, a good number of them are not scientists. Before the President elevates teachers of science in form of increased salary, he ought to consider the following as critical to undertake with clear timelines without fail.

The President needs to direct the Ministry of Education and Sports to review the Secondary Science and Mathematics (SESEMAT) programme to establish what has been happening for the last 16 years since it was launched. Direct the National Council for Science and Technology to carry out an assessment, call it a cost benefit analysis to find out whether all secondary schools both public and private have full time and reliable Lab Assistants.

Additionally, the President should think about removing Higher Education from the Ministry of Education and make it part of Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations to create more scientists.

Also, constructing functional laboratories for every secondary school public or private because Ugandan students in such schools are not private. Blacklist all secondary schools that stock expired chemicals that can’t support any chemical equation.

Additionally, the head of state should direct the department of teacher, instructor education and development to take lead and work closely with the Education Service Commission to re-interview all teachers of science countrywide to find out whether they are fit for purpose.

This is to address issues of quality in possessing relevant pedagogical skills and content that is required before effecting the pay rise.

On the other hand, Makerere, Mbarara and Kyambogo, and any other university that take merit students should avail the President a list of all students enrolled for science courses for the last 10 years. The President will receive statistics informing him that majority of the students offering such courses are from specific schools which is a known fact. Reality has it that a good number of teachers of the science accord less time to students because they teach in more than two or three schools. This is what we call moon-lighting to eke a living not that they are poorly paid but rather multitasking.

Our President needs to organise a national dialogue to bring professionals in all sects of sciences to discuss the future of science education in relation to differentiated remuneration. We are sure that you will invite us to contribute to his thinking.

Going forward, no one should be seen emerging as a winner or loser but rather strive to contribute to the stability of education institutions which will slowly but surely develop divisions.

We need to avoid causing two staffrooms in our schools where those paid highly think they are the favoured by the President. We should avoid cognitive distortions which is a risk that may lead many young boys and girls being forced by their teachers and parents to do sciences against their choice and wish.

We need to take it as a fact that both scientists and those that have studied humanities are equally required for nation building. For instance, the past years have seen the Education sector record tremendous achievement. But the Education ministers are not scientists.

However, they have spearheaded reform and offered candid technical contribution to drive the sector to where it is. As we observe and offer credit where it is due without remuneration discrimination as manifested in the KCCA pay regime, as members of the public, we know for sure that Moses Byaruhanga, David Mafabi, Ofwono Opondo and other non-scientists have immensely contributed in helping government lead this country.

I am not a chemist, Biologist or a medic but rather a social scientist but I have also contributed to the education sector in different aspects for the last 17 years.

As Chinua Achebe said, “When hunters learn to shoot without missing, birds must fly without perching,” teachers of arts must not perch.

The writer is a teacher and social worker