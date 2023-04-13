Let us just accept that this is who we are, from up to down there

A few years ago, someone I know was doing their PhD research on a subject where none other than President Museveni would make the perfect respondent. So, they put out feelers to try and organise an interview.

If you are an academic doing research on an important subject where the President could be a key informant it’s easy to see why you wouldn’t think he is out of your reach. You will have seen photos of him meeting with dodgy and shadowy people dubiously named Bryan White and Sipapa, or giving audience to American superstars promising to build futuristic cities and develop hydrogen technologies, and scientists claiming to have invented an antibacterial medicine to fight the coronavirus.

When the said academic scoped around, a senior government official advised that they abandon the official channels and instead talk to a power broker or better yet, go through a member of the First Family. A name was even proffered. Otherwise, it was advised, they would never meet “The Old Man with a Hat” if they made a call to the State House helpline or sent an email to the info address, or even sought to go through the known formal structures there.

It wasn’t farfetched advice. You have read countless stories of people – big and small – whining about how they have been frustrated in their pursuit to secure appointments with the President. If newspaper reports are anything to go by, some in fact met their deaths along this route. This also doesn’t make sense because there are, also, all sorts of people – some shadier than the ones cited up there, who seem to have unfettered access. As you read this, there is a pissing contest on Twitter, where a wheeler-dealer is accusing a vocal Member of Parliament, of fleecing him of Shs50 million. Apparently, the money was paid to secure a meeting between the President and a foreign businessman who sought to invest in Uganda.

The MP, it is alleged, claimed that $15,000 was the official access fee for one to get a slot on the President’s itinerary.

The thing is, the accuser himself has a shady-ish reputation, and in fact, would have been a Member of Parliament himself, had he not lost in the last elections. Now all of this is merely conjecture and still a case of “he said” “she said” but it tells you how bad things are. And if you have lived in Uganda long enough, you know that it is not untrue – even if you edited out the two protagonists here.

It probably isn’t just Uganda where the sharks around the presidency make a killing from fixing access to the holder. We are also not the only place where the State House doubles as a clearing house for all sorts of shady deals. It is just the way it is in places where an all-powerful presidency and political expediency lead to the personalisation of public office at the expense of systems.

The difference for us is that there are no consequences for being found out. That is why senior Cabinet members can, without batting an eyelid, partake in a bonanza where they share iron sheets meant for the vulnerable. Or even the fact that the two men referenced up there could end up as senior officials in the next government.

In places where systems work, you might be forced out of the office, tried, and sometimes jailed – if it comes to it. You have seen it in Europe, the United States, and even in South Africa – which have even a lot more dollars to go around. Here, even the Pentecostals and ultra-religious have also figured out a way around their oft-selective version of transgress. For example, they know that congregants engage in pre- and extra-marital sexual affairs and turn a blind eye as long as they don’t get caught or pregnant. Then they might do something about it – (public) confessions, prayer, and penance, or wherever the spirit leads.

Makes you wonder whether we have made a big deal of this corruption thing. Otherwise, why doesn’t it move the police when two people publicly trade barbs accusing each other of engaging in bribery? And they might have donated in church and received thunderous applause for it, just last weekend. But if there seems to be no clarity on who can see the President, why, and what for, then where do you even start?

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.