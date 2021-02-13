Let us slow down on Valentine’s Day celebrations

By Carol N Mukisa More by this Author

It is a few hours to the celebration of Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the feast of Saint Valentine.

The day is celebrated annually on February 14.

It originated as a minor Western Christian feast day honouring a one early Christian Martyr named Saint Valentine. Over time, this has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions in the world, Uganda inclusive.

There is entirely nothing wrong with celebrating love, but the challenge is, in regard to this day, love is much more interpreted to be romance.

Other aspects of love such as showing affection to the sick, relatives or the poor are ignored and so the celebration of this day brings out the aspect of selectivism and exclusiveness.

Much as it is a romance and love expression day, it is also a singleness awareness day. It is a day that hits some people so hard that singleness is a disability! For crying out loud, not everyone has that someone ‘special’ because on the same day or even before, many adverts run through the media advertising the same and so to that someone who doesn’t have ‘a valentine,’ the feeling isn’t always pleasant.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating love, but a person’s value isn’t rated on their relationship status, so why make such a big deal over a day that excludes them from participating?

As a favour to unattached single people in our social circles, let’s stop using love as a dividing factor rather than a uniting one.

There are many days celebrated such as mothers,’ fathers’ and friendship days, how come these are not given much attention!

I envisage such celebrations to breed stigmatisation, cause stress, and depression, among others. It may even increase the spread of HIV/Aids, unwanted pregnancies and so on.

I am not saying these haven’t been existence in our communities, but people need to be sensitised more about the dangers that come with such celebrations. They should also be made to know that love is not limited to romance and it should be a one day celebration.

Valentine’s Day makes expression of love seem reserved for special days yet love is defined in different ways.

God Himself expressed love to us in various ways that He even went further to give us his only begotten son-Jesus Christ.

In 1st Corinthians Chapter 13, love is given a lot of meaning, including that it is patient, kind and not conceited.

Therefore, we ought to be careful to know if we are celebrating love or just lust or maybe a cult.

Showing selfless affection for people in our lives is the primary calling of humanity, especially if we’re trying to be faithful to Jesus’ call to “love one another.”

But when we go crazy over a day that exalts romance as opposed to real love, then we neglect the bigger perspective of what love is.

In my view, love is not just about the romantic fulfilment, but rather it is about fulfilling a commitment to the well-being of another person, being just, fair, true and honest to self as well as others.

Let us move away from cosmetic celebrations and hyping some days to others. The repercussions are not as light as they seem. Let us mould a society that has and sees the bigger picture about love and not mere buying flowers.

Like I put it earlier, its okay to celebrate love and for those who can, please go ahead and enjoy the moment. But for those who are unable, there is no reason for worry. It is just a day that will pass.

Always remember that you are not alone and that you are already covered by the love of God.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Ms Carol Mukisa Nyangoma is a social analyst & CEO Warm Hearts Foundation.cnyangoma.22@gmail.com