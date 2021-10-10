Letter from a frustrated 16-year-old

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

Hello, Lol, so I have just read your article,” she began. Following last week’s column in which I stated: “Our children are stressed from both learning and the absence of it,” I was pleasantly surprised to receive an email from a 16-year-old reader. It was pleasant for me because I did not think this was who I was typically writing for. I have a 15-year-old daughter, so I am essentially being read by the next generation, which for me is very exciting.

The other beautiful thing about this correspondence was the subject of the email. The young letter writer said, “Thank you” in the title. She went on to expressly appreciate the content of the article, which was another high note for me because here was a 16-year-old who had taken the time to read. Not many people like to read too much anymore--many adults included.

Thus, when you come across a teenager who takes time to read something other than the typical shorthand social media post, you beam it from the mountaintops.

Basically, my young reader was celebrating that she had found someone who finally “got” her. For the adults here who don’t speak that language, that simply means that my teen pen pal finally felt seen, heard, understood. This will not be very flattering news to parents reading this, but the young girl’s missive was damning on parents. Essentially, she said, parents (hers especially) don’t listen and are not in touch with what the children really need. The adults imagine that if they provide, food, clothing, shelter and data for online classes, then the children should want for nothing else. The reality is that they need more. A clear sign that children need more was sitting there in my email inbox.

My reader wrote at least two paragraphs of a grammatically coherent response, occasionally punctuated with “lol”, but otherwise perfect. This tells me that she is probably from a well-to-do family and has been through schools where they teach you to communicate effectively because that is what she did.

I also noted that this reader probably has access to a gadget and data, probably at all hours of the day. Her response came through my mail inbox on Monday evening, at 8pm. She regularly attends Zoom lessons too, she indicated.

“I am so happy someone out there understands what we kids go through,” she wrote in closing. This, for me, was a bitter-sweet ending to a letter I will cherish above many that I have received in recent times. Part of what concerned me is that she used words like “sad” in the letter.

I would like to think that if my 15-year-old daughter was feeling down about something, she would tell me. This is why I am writing this letter to parents, just to show you that if you are not talking, your children will find other people to talk to, whom they feel understand them. You better hope that when that happens, they are reading a useful article because the alternative is hard for many of us to contemplate.

In this case, my reader can stand up for herself and find affirming literature online but what happens to all those children who cannot define and find an outlet for their frustration and sadness, where do they go? To whom do your confused children turn? And in a subsequent conversation with some parents, I heard echoes of what my reader had said. Parents think that when they feed you, put a roof over your head and give you data, you have no right to complain. I found myself feeling like my young reader, frustrated that some parents just don’t get it.

