Letter to fallen comrade of Chad, Idris Derby

By Nkwazi Mhango More by this Author

Dear Idris Deby Itno,

I understand that physically you are no longer with us. Reports we received is that you’re shot dead as you fought to protect and keep your beloved power. That’s when the blinds fell off for every eye to see who you were.

When I received the news of your timely demise, I tossed and drank a beer for your life. To those to whom you arose and enflamed fear, you no longer are a fear but a past tense. However, we still have the likes of you who irrationally cling to power, even if it means to detain, hijack or kill others.

I’m writing this so that others can learn something from your legacy. You, indeed, were a democrat-cum-hero. But the man who lived by guns and, true to this law of nature, died by bullets.

Those with eyes must see and those with ears must listen and those with sanity must comprehend and learn a lesson thereof. You died protecting your country, your government and your power as one of the longest-serving rulers.

Democrats, like you my brother, see to it that power is theirs to own and protect even if it means to rig or organise sham elections, or being killed in power as was the case for you. Your sycophants call this martyrdom.

True democrats ignore aging or ineptitude in order to rule democratically like Paul Biya of Cameroon has been doing futility.

Dear Deby, you sacrificed your life and soul for the love of your country.

I want you to know that you’re neither the first nor the last. Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo, Omar Bongo of Gabon, Laurent Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo suffered the same fate.

You created self-serving systems that saw to it that whenever a democrat died in power, their sons, stooges, and wives inherited their beloved power.

Who’d think that your 37-year-old son, Mahamat Deby, would quickly move to the rank of a Major General without applying this democratic means of keeping power in the family? That’s the secret behind quick promotions of first children in their fathers’ armies. Power must remain in the family since it runs in its blood.

Dear Deby, please allow me to let you rest and wait to face the afterlife justice. You’re a rare breed, especially in Chad.

That’s why there’s no one to beat you, or replace you, except for your beloved son. Long live Idris Deby and the likes of you.

Mhango is a lifetime member of the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador nkwazigatsha@yahoo.com.