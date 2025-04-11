Letter to the President on the creative economy

Your Excellency, The Cultural and Creative Economy (CCE) is an increasingly significant sector, contributing to global economic development, social cohesion, and innovation. The CCE encompasses industries that generate economic value through creativity, intellectual property (IP), and cultural heritage. In Uganda, the cultural and creative economy remains underdeveloped and narrowly perceived, with an overwhelming focus on music and musicians.

This limited view neglects high-potential sub-sectors such as fashion, architecture, film, design, cultural tourism, and digital arts. Despite Uganda's rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and youthful creative population, the sector lacks structured government support, funding, and IP protection mechanisms. As a result, Ugandan creatives struggle to scale their businesses, attract investment, and compete globally.

The absence of a dedicated framework such as a Ministry for culture and creative industries, Uganda Arts Council, a Creative Economy Master Plan, and a structured financing and investment framework hinders the country from fully harnessing its creative potential as an engine for economic growth. Several countries have successfully integrated CCIs into their national economies.

Their experiences illustrate how Uganda can learn and implement best practices to expand and strengthen its own Cultural and Creative Economy. South Africa has strategically invested in the creative economy through structured policy interventions. The National film and video foundation has led to globally acclaimed productions like Tsotsi, which won an Academy Award. By contrast, Uganda’s film industry remains underfunded, limiting its global reach.

Establishing a national film fund and supporting local filmmakers can elevate Uganda’s film industry. Your Excellency, Uganda has all the ingredients necessary to build a thriving Cultural and Creative Economy. If the Government acts proactively and equitably, Uganda can achieve remarkable growth in the next 5-10 years. To realize this vision, the following steps must be prioritized: Uganda must move beyond its current fixation on music and musicians. A diversified approach that includes architecture, cultural tourism, fashion, film, and design will unlock economic potential and create jobs. Establish a National Arts Council: Similar to France’s CNC and South Korea’s KOCCA, Uganda should set up a national body to oversee funding, policy development, and investment in CCIs. Invest in Film and Cultural Tourism: Uganda has the potential to rival Nollywood if it establishes a national film fund, provides tax incentives, and supports local filmmakers. The integration of film with cultural tourism, as seen in New Zealand, could generate significant revenue. Leverage Fashion and Design: The global fashion industry is worth over $2.5 trillion.

Uganda, with its rich textile heritage, can develop a robust fashion industry that creates jobs, drives exports, and enhances cultural pride. Strengthen IP Protection: Uganda must adopt a strong IP framework (not limited to Copyright), to protect creative assets, encourage innovation, and attract investment.

This will ensure that Ugandan creatives benefit from their works both locally and internationally. Develop Digital Creative Industries: Government support for gaming, animation, and digital arts can tap into the growing digital economy, creating employment for Uganda’s tech-savvy youth.

Establish Incubation and Funding Programs: Uganda needs structured funding mechanisms to support start-ups in CCIs. Private sector involvement should be encouraged through incentives and partnerships. Integrate CCIs into Economic Planning: Cultural and Creative Industries should be formally integrated into Uganda’s economic strategy, with clear goals, funding allocations, and international collaboration.

Your Excellency, the necessity of a dedicated Ministry for Culture and creative industries cannot be overstated. In the meantime, establishment of a multi-sectoral Arts Council under the Ministry of Culture and Creative Industries to oversee cross-sector collaboration with tourism, trade, ICT, education, and finance ministries shall ensure coordinated development and support for the Cultural and Creative Economy.

The creation of the Arts Council is not counter to the ongoing rationalization policy because CCIs have proven potential to significantly contribute to Uganda’s GDP, foreign exchange earnings, and creation of employment opportunities, especially for youth, women, and young people. With a structured approach, Uganda can emerge as a cultural and creative powerhouse within the next decade.

Rachel Magoola is the Woman MP for Bugweri District.



