Leverage agricultural finance as an incentive

With the increased evident effects of climate change, it is no longer possible to ignore the subject but rather it is necessary to increase efforts towards mitigation and adaptation with the latter being the most feasible.

Since Agriculture is regarded as the backbone of several economies in Africa including Uganda yet it is one of the leading contributors towards Climate change as a result of the greenhouse gases such as methane and nitrous oxide that are produced by practices that are carried out on the farm, it is urgent to take action and figure out ways through which effects of this climate change menace can be reduced.

Numerous interventions like training have been put in place by government and other development stakeholders to ensure that farmers increase their adaptation capacity towards climate change and have produced some positive results.

Since the implementation of these practices requires finance which farmers, especially the small holders, don’t usually have, linkage to finance can be leveraged by financial institutions like banks to see that farmers adopt these practices as a prerequisite for financing. This can be effected by including climate smart farming in the criteria that is followed during the consideration of the loan applications from farmers.

Skepticism of financial institutions to lend to farmers can be managed by transferring the risk along the value chain i.e the funding can be availed to other actors along the chain like input suppliers, off takers among others instead of the farmers directly. This should enable the input suppliers and off takers to avail farm inputs to the farmers and take farmers’ produce respectively on time which would be rewarding to the farmers.

Since majority of the financial institutions still perceive Agriculture or farming as a very risky field and hence may be hesitant to lend to the farmers to reach the desired outcome of climate smart practices adoption, there is a need for support from development agencies and governments by availing climate funds and guarantees which can then be leveraged by the banks to on lend to the farmers who meet the criteria.

The lending should be tied with rigorous trainings to the farmers on Climate Smart Farming as well as Financial Literacy to ensure that when they get the funds from the financial institutions, they have the knowledge of what to do on the farm and how to manage money. The trainings can be offered through partnerships with development organizations like NGOs.

The farmers can then be persuaded through availing financial products that have longer loan pay back periods with constant low interest rates, lower interest rates compared to the farmers dealing in conventional agriculture and insurance for their farms. Since results from Climate smart Agriculture are not immediate, it may be worth linking the farmers to carbon offset markets through development agencies such that they can earn from the adoption of the practices that are reducing the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere as a quick win.

In a nutshell, agricultural financing has great potential for increasing climate change adaptation among farmers but it can only be successful with partnerships of the different stakeholders in the Agricultural space namely government, and development agencies.