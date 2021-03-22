Leveraging business resources to spur growth

By Guest Writer More by this Author

For any business to thrive, it needs to have a sound financial management system in place.

The purpose of the system is to ensure proper management of the organisation’s resources (cash, cash equivalents or other assets) with a focus on leveraging each element and ensuring that it seamlessly ties into the overall business performance as failure to do so could put the business at risk of shutdown.

As one of the ways to ensure the existing resources are beneficial to the business and leading to growth, short and long-term investments can be employed as instruments for mitigating any risk that might pose a threat to a company’s performance.

However, this threat can be averted by leveraging the existing resources to generate more profits intended to boost the company’s Return on Investment (ROI) in terms of profit maximisation.

A business can, therefore, decide to invest in assets that can be liquidated for future projects, as long as they are deemed viable options. In addition, assets are indicators of how profitable a company is, given that they can be used to generate more earnings both in the short and long-term, which supports the agenda of having a self-facilitating financial management system.

Whereas planning future investments is ideal for the business, understanding and ensuring their value to the business should be in constant alignment with the firm’s balance sheet (a financial statement that reports a company’s assets, liabilities and shareholders’ equity), as it informs key strategic decisions while representing the state of a company’s finances in terms of what it owns and owes.

Effectively putting in place a strategic capital structure will help facilitate proper running of the organisations’ finance operations designed to avert risks such as inability to finance a loan or debt payment or meet daily operational expenses as and when required.

As budgets are apportioned to the different departments for a given financial year, continued efforts to have detailed documentation in terms of reports, evaluation of the investments versus ROI made have to be compiled and audit reviews both internally and externally performed as an objective means of guiding future projects’ selection by assessing funds injected versus profits yielded.

Regular and sustained reviews permit objective appraisal of planned business activities one, three or five years ahead, with provisions for comparative status review of actual versus planned activities, while leaving room for consideration of corrective measures in a timely manner should signs of deviation against business objectives be isolated.



The accumulated insights then guide in the determination of market potential for our products/services, as well as provide a sound basis for effectively and efficiently investing within identified market segments, while ensuring the business functions within a minimal margin of error and improved certainty, with appropriate financial resources and structures to attain the expected ROI.

The continued evolution in how markets operate, greatly influenced by the information age, has made investing in innovation an unavoidable priority for a majority of organisations and necessitated the integration of innovative approaches at all levels of business operations.

This helps the business generate, analyse and make good use of the right and updated information in making investment and key management decisions, building informed customer attraction and retention strategies, to mention but a few.

Therefore, its incumbent upon companies to continually be on the lookout for avenues that will insure and boost their performance into the foreseeable future by maximising the utilisation of their existing resources to yield higher ROI for their respective business establishments, hence the saying, use money to make more money.

Vincent Erone is the finance manager at MultiChoice Uganda