Liberation, okay whose liberation?

Ugandans are waking up to drums all over the country and, thanks to social media, all over the world with NRA/M thumping chests with pomp, vigour and certainly with some sense of ‘victors’ impunity that it is their day, ‘liberation day’.

Granted, victory yes; they managed to hoodwink their partners of the time, especially DP, the Okellos, some ranking clerics and at the end of the day, they stormed Kampala on January 26, 1986. This all started with the attack on Kabamba military base on February 6, 1981. This incident combined with their earlier plans and designs led to a vicious war in what came to be known as ‘Luweero Triangle’ which covered areas that included the outskirts of Kampala by the end of it all.

This war, pitting the national army, UNLA, on the one hand and NRA backed by other ‘fighting forces’, including FEDEMU and UFM, on the other was so vicious that to date no one knows exactly how many people died, or were killed by either side or by whom exactly.

Worse, the war created human tragedies in the ‘Triangle’ which are yet to be properly investigated. This war caused so much havoc that it touched the national capital Kampala with incidents of grenade and bomb attacks and worse, psychological fear of ‘bayekera’ (bandits) on the one hand, and government troops on the other.

And yes, fear and suspicion among citizens, including who were ‘spies’ for the bandits and who were State or UNLA agents. And further, mutual suspicion of identity-politics became real-politics leading to settled communities from the north, east and West Nile being targeted and many killed or fleeing.

Following the 1979 liberation (the last) war against Idi Amin and the multi-party elections of December 1980, Mr Museveni and his UPM party had threatened to go to the bush if the elections were ‘rigged by UPC’. As fate had it, UPC was the largest and the oldest political party in Uganda. UPC was the most popular political party in Uganda. UPC was the party (with its members) primarily targeted by Amin, at least initially. UPC was the party that first organised campaigns for liberation against Amin. In fact, the first such camp was at Owiny-Kibul in South Sudan.

UPC effectively led the political and the military campaigns against Amin. UPC led the diplomatic and broader propaganda campaigns against Amin. UPC with its members and associates, hence, bore the brunt of the excesses of Amin. UPC was, therefore, as of April 1979 when Kampala fell to the combined forces of Uganda liberators and Tanzanians, seen, and a fact, as the leaders and ‘almost-owners of the liberation struggles’ on behalf of all the peoples of Uganda.

UPC and its leader Milton Obote had absolute goodwill from most citizens of Uganda. But UPC had even more; it was the government that Amin overthrew and whose programme on behalf of Ugandans, Amin interrupted. And yes, the programmes were seen, obvious and real. Even better, once Obote returned in May 1980, UPC went on a nationwide campaign on issues – eventually – issuing an election manifesto. It was the only political party that issued an election manifesto. Not DP, UPM or CP. Clearly, the choice was obvious. UPC won the 1980 elections!

By Mr Museveni claiming that they would go to the bush if ‘elections were rigged’, he was simply stating the obvious. It was impossible for UPM to win those elections. Their chances of winning were worse than winning the lottery. DP had a slightly higher chance but, they all lost.

Trust me; had there been possibility for UPM, DP or CP combined winning, they would – following their alliance in 1985 and 1986 – have come up with evidence of the ‘victory’. But now we know, it was never about a ‘rigged’ election nor, liberation. Elections had taken place in December, what exactly happened between December 12, 1980, and February 5, 1981, that NRA liberated you from, except themselves? You decide.

