Prime

Lifestyle audit is a post-mortem

Jasper Tumuhimbise

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Please prevent rather than respond. Give life rather than bury. Treat rather than carry out a post -mortem

I recently read and saw in the media the focus of the current anti-corruption movement as social accountability and lifestyle audits. The focus confirms that we have not learnt that prevention is better than cure.  I appreciate that any form of intervention is good because where this nation has reached in terms of ‘decadency’, any strategy or intervention is worth trying. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.