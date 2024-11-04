Lighting path for refugees

In a world reshaped by crises, millions are being forced from their homes, fleeing war, persecution, and climate disasters.

According to UNHCR, by May 2024, Uganda, Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country, had welcomed roughly 1.7 million refugees. Behind these staggering numbers are real stories—of families torn apart, of mothers and fathers who fled with nothing but hope, and of children who yearn for a sense of normalcy in a world that’s anything but.

Uganda has shown the world what hospitality means—welcoming those in need without hesitation, embracing progressive policies, and integrating refugees in both rural and urban areas. But this is not matched, not only by sufficient recognition but also by adequate funding by the global players to respond to the situation. We must work together—governments, organizations, and civil society—to address the critical needs that remain unmet.

Healthy and able-bodied parents who once had livelihoods and can support themselves and their families are now dependent on aid. The resilience of these refugees is remarkable, but it’s not enough to ensure a better future.

Uganda cannot tackle this challenge alone. The solution lies in partnerships that extend beyond borders, bringing together the expertise and resources of governments, international organisations, and civil society. It’s about providing not just food and water but education, skills, healthcare, and opportunities for employment and income generation, taking into account an integrated and end-to-end developmental cycle, including (a) relief, emergency, logistics, humanitarian response, (b) Rehabilitation, coping, resilience building, and, (c) long term sustainable development.

Consider the impact of training and skilling initiative that give refugee children the chance to learn and dream again. Imagine job training programmes that equip refugees with the skills they need to support their families and contribute to their new communities.

Picture a healthcare system that ensures refugees have access to the care they need. These are not just ideas—they are opportunities and possibilities. And with enabling and progressive policies like Uganda coupled with matching right resource support, they can become realities.

We are all global citizens, and the plight of refugees is not just Uganda’s challenge—it is ours. We need to own it. Every partner, every organisation, and every individual has a role to play in shaping the future of Uganda’s refugees. Whether through donations, advocacy, or direct involvement, the opportunities to make a difference are boundless.

Together, we can turn Uganda’s hospitality into a global model of compassion and action that can potentially be replicated regionally and globally to scale and impact. Refugees in Uganda should not just survive—they should thrive. But this requires commitment, collaboration, and a shared vision for a world where no one is left behind.

The time for action is now. As partners in this humanitarian journey, let’s work together to ensure that Uganda’s refugees are not just another statistic but a testament to what’s possible when we come together for the greater good.