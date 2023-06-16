Limited financing for healthcare affecting gains towards achievement of gender equality

The new Health sector strategy seeks to shift emphasis from a predominantly curative-oriented healthcare system to a preventative healthy lifestyle. The strategy seeks to empower individuals and communities to identify their needs and play an active role in maintaining their health and well-being by increasing health literacy and access to health information at home, schools and workplaces.

Much as this is a key element in the 2023/24 budget focused on addressing health aspects, legislators are renewing their call towards addressing the escalating cases of maternal mortality in Uganda.

Hon. Atkins Katushabe (Bukonjo County) reminded Parliament on May 24, 2023 that mothers in his district (Kasese) were dying daily while giving birth and called upon the Ministry of Health to immediately conduct a maternal mortality audit in the district.

Hon Sarah Opendi, the Tororo Woman MP and Chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association, (UWOPA) told parliament that the maternal mortality rate in Uganda is 336 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births as per the 2016 Uganda Demographic Health Survey.

Hon Opendi argues that the government’s omission to adequately provide basic maternal health care services in public health facilities violates the right to health and is inconsistent with and in contravention of Articles 8A, 39 and 45 of the Uganda constitution.

Government in its effort to curb maternal deaths plans to among others strengthen training and facilitation to enhance individual and community health programs. The key aspect is to improve healthcare service delivery by boosting the current staff levels which stand at 65 percent.

It has been observed that issues of staff shortages in health centers III and IV fuel maternal mortality. But amidst these hair-raising concerns, the Shs52 trillion 2023/24 budget has inadequate funds to address pertinent maternal mortality issues in Uganda.

There is a notable reduction of 9.3 percent in the health budget from Shs2.781 trillion in financial Year (FY) 2020/2021 to Shs 2.523 trillion.

This reduction specifically affects financing towards sexual and reproductive health issues such as maternal health and adolescent healthcare (from Shs23b in 2022/23 FY to Shs21b in 2023/24FY) which have far-reaching consequences on women and girls due to the vulnerabilities that they face.

This trend in financing explains some key SRHR indicators such as maternal mortality and teenage pregnancy which have stagnated at 336/1000 live births and 25% for the last decade respectively.

The proposed FY 2023/24 health budget falls short of the Abuja declaration under which Uganda committed to allocate at least 15 percent of its budget to health.

This reduction (Shs570m), exacerbates the already existing challenges such as understaffing, acute underfunding for Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), lack of a national ambulance system, and funding gaps in primary healthcare.

There is anecdotal evidence that women are more dependent on basic public services due to their multiple gender roles.

Over the last 28 years, Forum for Women in Democracy has been analyzing national policies, laws, budgets and programmes to assess their gender responsiveness.

We have also engaged the government on critical policy and service delivery issues that affect the needs of women and girls in Uganda. Whilst acknowledging the Government’s commitment of Shs 1.225 trillion to cater for the health sector which will see 27 regional referral hospitals revamped, this is not enough: at a time when the country is still recovering from a debilitating pandemic whose effects are yet to be fully known.

We call upon the Government to prioritize increased investment in healthcare to 15 percent for the FY 2024/25 to achieve a productive population that contributes to socio-economic growth.