Listening to the silent cries of our youth

A few weeks ago in Rubanda District, 22-year-old Victor Mugarura—a first-year Kabale University student—was found hanging in his home, a handwritten “Death Note!!!” beside him. In it, he called life “a scum,” apologised for “this disappointment,” and asked for forgiveness. The shock was visceral and the tragedy left his family and community pierced by a single, unanswerable question: Could we have done something? On September 10—World Suicide Prevention Day—hundreds of Ugandans will gather in Kampala for the LIVE Conference. It will not be an ordinary meeting. It will be a call to listen, include, validate, and empower.

It will be an unflinching moment for our country to face a truth we have too long skirted around: Uganda’s young people are hurting, and too many are dying in silence. The statistics are sobering. According to the Ministry of Health, suicide is now among the leading causes of death for young Ugandans aged 15 to 29.

Globally, the World Health Organisation estimates that one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds—and in Africa, the rate is rising faster than anywhere else. But behind every number is a name, a face, a family shattered.

Our culture does not make these conversations easy. We excel at public displays of joy, but we struggle to acknowledge private anguish. Mental illness is often hidden under layers of shame, secrecy, and spiritual misinterpretation. A young person who confesses to depression may be dismissed as weak, rebellious, or ungrateful. Parents may feel ill-equipped to respond, schools may see it as a discipline issue, and faith leaders may default to prayer without guidance toward professional help. In this climate, silence becomes both a symptom and a sentence.

We must confront the painful paradox of our time: our young people are more connected than any generation before, yet more isolated than ever. Social media floods them with curated images of success and happiness, against which they measure their private struggles. Economic uncertainty, academic and social pressures, have deepened the weight they carry. For some, the burden feels unbearable. The LIVE Conference was conceived not as another panel discussion, but as a bridge—between youth and the adults who shape their world; between policy and lived experience; between stigma and compassion.

It will bring together young voices, parents, mental health professionals, educators, policymakers, faith leaders, and community advocates. It will be a space where stories are told without shame, where solutions are forged through dialogue, and where commitment is not measured by applause, but by action. But a conference alone cannot save lives. What will save lives is the movement that grows from it. A movement where schools adopt proactive mental health rogrammes, where churches and mosques openly address emotional wellbeing, where parents learn to listen without judgment, and where policymakers treat mental health as integral to national development—not as a peripheral social issue.

This work will demand resources—financial, institutional, and human. It will require training more mental health professionals and deploying them beyond Kampala to rural districts where help is scarce. It will mean integrating mental health into primary healthcare, ensuring a young person seeking help does not have to navigate a maze of bureaucracy to find a willing ear. Most of all, it will demand that we, as a society, re-learn how to see one another. To speak openly about our own struggles, not as confessions of weakness, but as acts of solidarity.

Uganda is a young nation—nearly 78 percent of our population is under 30. They are not just our future; they are our present. If we fail to protect their mental health, we forfeit the vitality and potential that could carry this country forward for generations. On September 10, at Hotel Africana, we will gather because every life matters. Let it be the day we decide, collectively, to replace silence with listening, exclusion with inclusion, stigma with validation, and despair with empowerment.

Mr Andrew Rugasira is a social entrepreneur, author and chair of the Steering Committee of the L.I.V.E Conference, 2025



