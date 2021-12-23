Prime

Livestock derived foods are vital

By  David Phiri

Sub-regional Coordinator for Eastern Africa

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)

What you need to know:

Using livestock as a pathway out of malnutrition would be a great opportunity

More than one-third of the world’s undernourished people reside in Africa. The number of chronically undernourished continues to rise on the continent to 250 million in 2019, nearly one-fifth of the population. Of this number, 235 million are in sub-Saharan Africa.

