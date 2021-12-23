Livestock derived foods are vital

More than one-third of the world’s undernourished people reside in Africa. The number of chronically undernourished continues to rise on the continent to 250 million in 2019, nearly one-fifth of the population. Of this number, 235 million are in sub-Saharan Africa.

Animal-derived foods, or animal-sourced foods (ASF), have an important role in reducing levels of malnutrition in developing nations. Macronutrients such as protein, iron and B vitamins are more available in animal foods than plant sources. Chicken meat, eggs and milk provide high-quality proteins rich in essential amino acids; cereals generally lack these characteristics. Protein levels in foods indicate a higher percentage in animal source foods.

ASF, therefore, can play a fundamental role in preventing micronutrient deficiencies. ASF are particularly critical during the first 1,000 days of life because malnutrition experienced during this period (between conception and the child’s second birthday) has the worst adverse long-term effects.

he high potential of ASF to improve the diets of vulnerable populations makes the livestock sector invaluable for national policies and development partner programmes focusing on food security and nutrition. The socio-economic role of livestock is substantial in many societies that associate livestock with cultural heritage and customs. Engaging in livestock activities can generate income for livestock keepers.

However, livestock is a neglected sub-sector, and funding for livestock projects has declined dramatically since 1974, mainly due to livestock’s contribution to climate change. Livestock-derived food production is believed to account for 14.5 per cent of human-induced Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and environmental impacts on biodiversity, freshwater use and disruptions to nutrient flows.

Currently, significant efforts are being made by development actors such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to improve diets and raise levels of nutrition and mainstream nutrition objectives, activities, and considerations in food and agriculture policies and programmes of countries. There are also efforts to enhance livestock’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by supporting the transformation of animal production systems to be economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

The rising prevalence of child un¬dernutrition, as well as adult and child obesity is increasingly evident across many developing countries. Addressing this situation requires integrated, nutrition-sen¬sitive actions across the entire food system. Specific actions are required to improve the diets of vulnerable population groups by increasing their intake of nutrient-dense foods (including ASF) to achieve healthier diets for all.

Demand wise, the livestock products are likely to grow by close to 50 per cent by 2050, driven by Africa and southern Asia. Leveraging the potential of livestock and optimizing efficiency in production systems is now more important than ever before.

Creating an enabling environment for enhanced linkages between livestock and human nutrition is critical. The livestock sector has a great potential to help address malnutrition, especially in regions where livestock production is the principal economic activity; and in areas unsuitable for crop production. Using livestock as a pathway out of malnutrition would be a great opportunity.

Nutrition, health, livestock and sustainability policies at national and international levels need to be well aligned. Targeting women in livestock programmes will help to increase their control over productive and economic resources and improve the likelihood of directing income earned and food produced for maternal, childcare, and household nutrition and health. Similarly, targeting small-scale producers vulnerable to poverty and malnutrition can help create improved access to high-quality foods.

Policy and programme support for mixed farming systems that embrace circular agriculture and pastoral systems can help lower the environmental impacts of agriculture, including livestock production. Deeper insights into the bidirectionality of climate change and livestock-derived food production are needed, together with more evidence on the ability of sustainable food production systems to mitigate, and be resilient to, climate change. With these steps, we could harness the potential of livestock derived foods to improve food and nutrition security on the African continent.