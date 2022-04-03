Living loud and dangerous urban lives

While conducting business in one of Kampala’s city malls, I found myself the victim of second hand noise. Many of the other people in the vicinity carried on as if nothing was amiss while the walls and floor vibrated.

When the ‘boom, boom’ is going on, which is a lot of the time, conversation grinds to a halt, at least my phone conversations came to an end every time the next door machine shops tuned up their instruments.

Understandably this is business and people must earn a living but I could not help looking around at all the young people going about life, oblivious of the likely hearing impairments waiting for them a couple of years down the road.

According to the Noise and Control Standards Act 2013, it is the duty of the owner of the premises to use the best practicable means to ensure that noise from their facility or premises does not exceed the permissible levels.

However, in some of these urban centres, no efforts at sound proofing or other measures appear to have been taken. The occupants of these spaces have accepted this state of affairs as daily fare on the workday menu.

I asked one of the shop attendants next door to some particularly notorious noise emitters how they cope with this continuous assault on the ears and mind and they just threw up their hands in defeat. I wanted to illustrate the effect on one’s hearing with an example based on a nightclub but from what I could gather, my subject had likely never been to a discotheque or a full night of merrymaking at maximum sound levels.

She would have been unable to relate to the ringing in the ears, scientifically referred to as tinnitus. These are sounds that appear to be coming from within and when you have been exposed to too much noise for a long period of time, you may start to hear “noise” long after the disco has closed down and the outside world is quiet.

Pollution of many kinds and varieties is one of the neglected ills of our urban centres and other busy, industrial or crowded centres.

While we put up with the mega decibel levels in the shopping mall, a friend asked me a question for which I was unable to find an answer in the moment.

What if there was a mother who had to come to work with her baby in one of these shops daily? What then? How would they manage? What would be the effect of all the ground shaking noise? The short answer is, ‘I don’t know yet.’ However, it is a subject and concern that lingered in my brain long after I had left the noisy corridors of the mall.

According to summithearingaidcenter.com, scientific experiments have shown that exposure to sound levels exceeding 100 decibels (examples include the maximum sound on an MP3 player, the sound of a chain saw or an emergency vehicle) for more than an hour, may lead to permanent hearing loss.

Hearing damage may also alter the brain and make it hard to process speech.

With many other pressing issues to worry about, such as the rising prices of essential goods and making ends meet, it is easy to forego issues such as noise pollution, whose effects are not evident in the moment.

I cannot argue with the assertion that excessive noise levels could cause elevated levels of stress and psychological torture. I have lived that reality along with a section of urban dwellers and businesspeople operating in these far from desirable working conditions every day.