Local firms should take on city projects

By Guest Writer More by this Author

After the first phase of about $150m, Government of Uganda received an additional credit of $360m from the World Bank/IDA to implement the second phase of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program (USMID) with an objective of “Enhancing Institutional Capacity of Selected Local Governments.”

Under their umbrella body - Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (UNABCEC), genuine players in Uganda’s construction contracting sector have noticed fraudulent practices in procurement of construction works for this programme that include:

l Collusion with foreign bidders to deprive Ugandans the benefits of free and open national competition; clustering more than two municipalities/cities projects onto big bid packages to prevent each entity effective operation of fair competition and rendering the provisions of the local content procurement guidelines redundant; engagement in deceptive financial practices soliciting for foreign firms with ongoing road projects in Uganda to participate for personal financial incentives; and promotion of agency trading and misrepresenting packaging facts by claiming that it is World Bank’s directives to cluster projects.

UNABCEC understands globalisation is an inescapable fact because many of the construction projects required for socio-economic development are beyond the capability of the local construction industry to undertake, owing to the size, novelty and complexity of those projects.

However, these short municipality and city road projects do not fall under the major category projects that require sourcing for foreign firms.

National and resident (local) firms have the financial, technical and managerial capability to undertake most of these projects in each municipality/city.

Advertisement

Similar works have been undertaken by local firms in Kampala City and other towns, but this programme is depriving them of the opportunity to grow. Foreign construction firms continue to pay lip-service to technology transfer and have taken measures to avoid it.

This trend has a direct impact on the economy as cash injected into infrastructure does not bring the desired creation of jobs in the short to medium-term, which Ugandans anticipate at the inception of such projects, nor does it trigger longer-term investment needed for stability.

Local contractors must be brought to the forefront of delivery of infrastructure development if these World Bank loans are to be invested for equitable returns.

It’s, therefore, important for the programme implementing partners vis-à-vis World Bank, ministries of Finance, Lands, Local Government, and Works and Transport to urgently address these shortcomings through the following amendments:

Unpackage the clusters and allow each entity (municipality/city) to procure its own provider to enable fair competition of all interested national and resident providers; set realistic qualification requirements that match the value and complexity of works:

Average annual turnover should not exceed the estimated value of works in each entity; demonstration of financial resources should not exceed 25 per cent of the estimated value of work in each entity; specific experience of two projects each with a value not exceeding 50 per cent of the estimated value of works in each entity and key activities for such work should not include tasks executed by specialist suppliers of aggregates and asphalt.

Among others, providers should only be required to provide joint deed of undertaking with such suppliers with functioning quarries and/or asphalt plants within the country.

Ms Muhebwa is the executive director, Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors.