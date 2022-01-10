Localisation of Aid: Time to walk the talk

The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the essential role, local actors, including governments, community-based organisations, local NGOs, and communities play in humanitarian response. Covid-19 restrictions, combined with shifts in perception of collaborating with international organisations, have created new opportunities for locally owned and led responses.

Plus, the value of local leadership in humanitarian response is clear – understanding of the local culture, language, operating context, and needs. Local people know their own communities best.

Unfortunately, despite the growing popularity of the idea of localisation, international organisations continue to drive the humanitarian agenda worldwide. Funding for local actors, globally, not just in Africa, remains low.

According to the 2021 Global Humanitarian Assistance Report, between 2016 and 2020, direct funding to local and national responders increased by 23 percent, from $615 million to $756 million. However, despite this growth, this represents just 3.1percent of total international humanitarian assistance and only a marginal increase from 2.8 percent in 2016 when the Grand Bargain commitment was made.

The Grand Bargain is a unique agreement between some of the largest donors and humanitarian organisations who have committed to getting more means into the hands of people in need and to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian action.

Commitments made at the Grand Bargain included a global target of 25 percent of total international humanitarian assistance to be passed to local actors as directly as possible by 2020. The 3.1 percent of total international humanitarian assistance is nowhere near the 25 percent target.

Bridging this gap calls for international actors to fully embrace the idea of placing local actors at the centre of the humanitarian system by engaging them in all phases of humanitarian action, including decision-making, coordination, programme implementation, and capacity strengthening. It is not only about the finances.

And it is encouraging to see the world’s leading development agencies such as USAID pushing for localisation.

Even as we push for localisation, we must acknowledge the existing challenges and come up with solutions. For example, the inadequate capacity of local actors like community-based organisations, is a big challenge. Without adequate capacity, such entities may not attract decent funding and even if they do, effective programme implementation may be unattainable, meaning unachieved project goals, unhappy local communities, and unhappy donors. The same need robust structures and systems in key areas; HR, finance, and administration to ensure effective programme delivery and accountability.

Therefore, international actors should invest in strengthening local capacities by adopting an integrated capacity strengthening, training, and mentoring approach to consistently transfer skills, knowledge, and resources to local entities. This should be based on the premise that organisations’ capacities are dynamic and evolve depending on their operating contexts. For example, an organisation that has the capacity to respond to floods, may not have the capacity to respond to droughts.

Notably, capacity strengthening between international and local actors should be a two-way process, whereby international actors also learn from local actors, including technical skills and understanding the political, socio-economic, and cultural context. Trust me, there is a lot that international players can learn from local actors. International or local - you can always be both a teacher and learner.

By acting in partnership, sharing resources, knowledge, and experience, we can create greater impact in the short term and build stronger communities in the long term. For example, at ChildFund, we strongly believe in the power of local partnerships. This fundamental truth drives everything we do – and it’s why we work through 250 grassroots organisations globally made up of people who live in the area and who have a stake in creating the conditions their children need to thrive.

The future of aid lies in including greater support for locally led actions and embracing community-centred approaches. It is time to end the rhetoric on localization of aid and act now to holistically empower communities and local actors.