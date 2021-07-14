Lockdown gains; but at what cost?

Dr. Joseph Muvawala recently said, "Numbers are increasing but at a decreasing rate. We have reached the peak and are beginning to plateau, hopefully. Despite the hardships of the lockdown, the lockdown is working.”

There’s an ongoing campaign, a bit subtle yet consistent and firm in its assertions, proclaiming the second lockdown as a huge success. With child-like enthusiasm various stakeholders are merrily pointing us to the single fruit of the ongoing country-wide shut down thus far; the reduction in the covid-19 infection rate.

While addressing newly sworn in ministers at Kololo, President Museveni offered an update on the covid state of affairs; “Before the lockdown when one would check 100 people for corona, 17 of them would be positive. But now, because of the lockdown when we check 100 people we find that only 8 up to 10 are positive. So it (the lockdown) has already worked.”

The Executive Director National Planning Authority Dr. Joseph Muvawala also recently concurred. “Numbers are increasing but at a decreasing rate. We have reached the peak and are beginning to plateau, hopefully. Despite the hardships of the lockdown, the lockdown is working.”

Even Police spokesperson CP Fred Enanga weighed in on the matter. Singing from the same hymn book during his regular press briefings he chorused the decline in the number of average cases emphasizing that “the rapid drop in the number of hospitalizations and covid-19 deaths was largely due to the lockdown measures.”

But this success story being peddled, perhaps in an attempt to justify the lockdowns, is merely a fraction of the tale. Any honest analysis of the impact of the lockdowns cannot neglect the cost at which the touted success has been achieved. Only then shall we rightly tell if indeed the lockdowns are good or a dangerous gamble we should never have undertaken and should be stopped immediately. So far we have been showed one side of the coin. I will attempt to flip the other side.

A couple of weeks back, perhaps days into the lockdown, a post made rounds on social media about a father that had committed suicide. The reason? He found no purpose for living since he was unable to save his family from starvation. This was due to the government imposed lockdown that cut short his means of survival.

An analysis by UNHCR published this year revealed that “the total number of attempted and completed suicides among refugees in 2020 increased by 129% compared to 2019, with a total of 347 suicides last year.”

These dire stats are all linked to the lockdowns that have fed all manner of demons that were on their death beds; mental health issues and gender-based violence exacerbated by the lack of income and food security being chief among them.

Note that these grim figures are only a representation of what’s happening among the 1.5 million refugees living in Uganda. What could the picture be among the remaining 43.5 million Ugandans? Let’s paint it.

According to statistics, in 2016 Uganda's suicide mortality rate stood at 10 per 100,000 with the population figure at about 41.5 million. If, unlike the 129% increase among the refugees, the suicide rate among general Ugandans has only increased by 50%, with the population at 45 million, we could be staring at about 2,250 extra deaths by suicide due to lockdowns. Meanwhile the covid-19 cumulative deaths for over a year and half are at 2,104 as per the 09th July update.





The situation is not any different among those that are starving to death. Recently press reported about a one Kanyamunyu, who most likely, starved to death. According to the area chairman Richard Biresho, the malnourished looking deceased passed on while waiting for food at his (chairman) office.

Mr. Biresho stated that Kanyamunyu had stopped working when the government announced the lockdown, a development that proved fatal to him. That's not all, the chairman expects many people to die in their homes given the huge numbers that flock his office everyday hoping for some food relief.





When you consider those that have passed on because they could not access health facilities due to the lockdown travel restrictions, the total cost of the lockdown is staggering. It shreds the script of the success story that we are being sold.





During a discussion in June on NTV, the Minister of Health Ruth Aceng revealed that while the country lost 334 people to covid-19, a lot more people died due to other disease conditions than covid-19 because they could not travel to hospitals.

Economically the picture is as gloomy. A month into the first lockdown, the minister of Trade and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde revealed that 4,200 companies shut down. Some failed to shelter their staff, others could not observe all the SOPs, but many could not break-even given the distorted business environment. By the end of that lockdown and now into this one, how many more businesses have closed shop?





It’s easy to imagine these as mere businesses closing down, without considering the impact on the employees. Last year, a primary school teacher in Kamuli took his life because of soaring debts as a result of the schools closures that cut off his source of income.

It was reported that Jimmy Buyonga, and other teachers at Kisambira Preparatory Primary School, had not been paid anything since the schools had been shut down. With the continued closure and the loan sharks circling, death seemed a better option than life for the 32year old.

So what exactly are our leaders celebrating if the said “success” is at such a huge cost? “The lockdown is working,” said the president, but at what expense? Borrowing this logic, we could as well stop all auto-mobile movements for two months to flatten the road accidents curve. As a given we could go some weeks without any road accident, and we could gladly broadcast that as a major victory over road accidents, but at what cost?

Eden Kironde is a social critic

Eden.kironde@gmail.com