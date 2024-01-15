Look beyond pothole patching as you fix roads

The impact of the previously mentioned road rehabilitation in Kampala, spearheaded by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, is now observable. We express our gratitude to the government for this laudable initiative that commenced several weeks ago.

Nonetheless, I would like to put forth a suggestion. Initiated in October 2023, the road rehabilitation plan by the SFC’s Construction Regiment targets filling approximately 3 kilometers of potholes and improving road conditions across Kampala’s five divisions, with a budget of Shs2 billion allocated for the project. Pothole repairs are a necessary and familiar sight, yet merely fixing the surface issue may not be enough. It’s time we question why potholes persist in the same locations, hinting at deeper, systemic problems with our infrastructure.

While patching potholes addresses the symptoms, it’s crucial to focus on identifying and rectifying the underlying issues causing these road hazards. Only by addressing the root causes can we pave the way for lasting improvements in our transportation infrastructure. Potholes often occur in areas lacking clear waterways or channels, especially where roads wind through steepy landscape, near quarry sites, industrial or business centers, mining sites etc.

This leads us to recognize the importance of better planning and architecture for our roads. When water doesn’t have a designated path, it tends to pool onto the roads, causing damage and weakening the infrastructure over time. Integrating effective water drainage systems into road planning becomes imperative. Integrating effective water drainage systems into road planning becomes imperative. By prioritizing these aspects during the design phase, we can create roads that not only withstand the elements but also contribute to a more sustainable and resilient transportation network. Only by acknowledging and mitigating these challenges can we pave the way for lasting improvements in our transportation system.

Secondly tarmac wear and tear is closely linked to frequent use of heavy machinery/vehicles or excessive utilization of roads beyond their designated capacity. Many road sections consistently affected by potholes bear the brunt of heavy trucks transporting sand or stones, frequently to and from quarry sites around Kampala, servicing various road construction projects in the city. Examples are Gayaza road, Entebbe Road etc.

Heavy trailers transporting goods to trade centers and industrial streets have left poors roads in these areas. Areas around industrial areas, warehouses and business centers have also been affected due to the many heavily loaded trailers and trucks using the section of the road. Usually carrying materials, imports and products etc. Additionally, other new segments perpetually affected by potholes are situated near roadside sand sales points. The booming sand business around Kampala has led to the mushrooming of numerous sand selling points around the city. Near these points, waterways are often blocked by the sand that is washed away, exacerbating the pothole problem. The heavy trucks turning near these areas cause the tarmac to weaken and break. Many roads were not planned to accommodate the increased traffic from these sand trucks, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive approach to road planning that considers the evolving landscape of businesses around the city. Only by addressing these multifaceted issues can we pave the way for lasting improvements in our transportation system.

Regulating the use of these vehicles will go a long way in providing a solution for potholes. An accompanying tax should be instituted for quarry sites, mines and heavy vehicles, directing funds into road maintenance.

----

By concurrently addressing water drainage issues alongside pothole repairs, we can create a more resilient infrastructure that withstands the test of time. Only by acknowledging and mitigating these challenges can we pave the way for lasting improvements in our transportation system.

Quarry site owners should be taxed and tasked with maintaining the roads affected by their Sinotrucks. Similarly, road construction companies should be obligated to provide maintenance to roads around the areas where they are executing projects. The sinotrucks, graders, and other heavy machinery contribute significantly to the wear and tear of these roads, making it crucial to ensure those responsible for their strain are actively involved in their upkeep. Only by addressing these multifaceted issues can we pave the way for lasting improvements in our transportation system.