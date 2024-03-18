Looking beyond girls, women empowerment

I am often confronted with the idea that there is need to now focus on the boy child. Girls are excelling in education more than boys in many schools, they say. That more girls are now in professional fields that not long ago, we did not imagine. Someone told me to imagine that there are many women daring to enter the domain of taxi operation.

Society is changing in many ways. There is more acceptance of change in gender roles now more than ever, with many more men accepting that cooking at home is not in the DNA of women, they too can cook.

Women now have voting rights, only imagined decades ago, playing professional sports, and doing pioneering research in science.

In our field of journalism and communication, there is increased participation of women. The Beijing Platform of Action in 1995 had shared deep concerns about the poor status of women in decision-making positions in the media, continued stereotypical media portrayal of women and the increase in violent and pornographic images of women, lack of gender sensitivity in media policies and programmes, poor access of women to media and ICTs [information and communications technologies], poor participation of women in media and ICTs, and increased promotion of consumerism and its attendant drive towards the objectification of women.

We could say, there is so much progress in all of these areas, even when some challenges remain. Take for instance, how many women now have access to the ICTs. You need to take a walk to mobile money stalls to appreciate just how much some technological advances have literally revolutionised the roles of women in society.

In educational and economic terms, there are incredible gains. Some have happened because of good government policy, others in spite of the government. And just like that, our social fabric is changing.

There are many changes that have come from the work of individuals and how they have chosen to pay attention to gender in all disciplines.

There is a clip, I have received a lot on WhatsApp, mostly because the people want me to say something. It concerns someone wondering how it is possible that you can spend three years studying gender. And I always answer simply that, the fact that a person in this day and age can ask that question is part of the problem of gender.

In the other area I spend my professional life around, it is incredible when you look at how much feminist concerns in research have challenged the status quo in so many other disciplines. It is difficult to attribute some of the progress made to feminist concerns because governments often want to identify with the achievements that women have made for political gain, and it is okay.

If you wonder what women do studying gender for three years, you need to check the effort being made in all disciplines, to attend to gender-related concerns.

New approaches to doing things, the focus on integrating girls and women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), governments spending resources on giving girls education and maternal health investments, are all part of these efforts of a few individuals.

There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that women in rural areas are now asking for better education, women in society are asking to be considered as full members of society even in the church and our families, women and girls are doing a lot to leverage their potential to be something more than they currently occupy. There is nothing more powerful than that.

Is it enough to ask that we have a shift in thinking to take our eyes off girls? Is it time to end affirmative action in all spheres like education and politics?

Still, the answer is unfortunately, no. We can safely say, that it is not yet uhuru for a lot of women, that the progress we see, is not even half the achievement required. In many places, the more some things have changed, the more others have remained the same, depending on where one is located or what lense they are using.

What is clear though, is that we can no longer afford to see closing the gender gap in several spheres in terms of what to do for boys and girls alone. This is because many of the social issues we deal with, the changes in our social systems all come from different areas of oppression and marginalisation. Religion, gender, geography, generation, economic and ethnic grouping all matter.

Both girls and boys are oppressed. We must see girls and boys as members of a family. And our economic structures and social conditions oppress households as a unit. It is thus pointless to focus on girls alone. We therefore have to look beyond the empowerment of women and girls, without taking our eyes off them.