Looks like NUP, NRM share lack of internal democracy

If only for your information and context, we are in the last month of the third quarter of the 2025 calendar year. This means Ugandans are less than half a year to the 2026 General Election. Commenting on the NRMs process of choosing aspiring candidates, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (the stubborn Kiira Municipality MP) was at his best zestfulness: the primaries in the NRM were like a Kung Fu competition, he said. In the National Unity Platform (NUP), there are complaints too: unsuccessful aspiring candidates are crying foul like their counterparts in the NRM. Dear reader, if it were not for being very sensitive to political matters, I would say more about NUP and NRM.

However, my observation is that even with a cursory interest in Uganda's politics, one would see how NRM and NUP share internal democracy deficiencies. These deficiencies seem to be occasioned by members of the party leadership, who take election into positions of leadership as a matter of life and death. Add to that the centralised nature of the structural organisation of both NRM and NUP...; if you please. Disaster! The particulars of the complaints in the NUP and those from the NRM revolve around the same things: money and the kingly party leaders. And boy, oh boy, these two (money and the attitude of party principals) came to bear on the processes of picking party flag bearers.

The centralisation of things in NUP may be as a result of Uganda's unmitigated restriction of political space. These circumstances have indeed limited party activities to rallying Ugandans in the Diaspora and issuing party tickets for elections. This is not good for a party in Opposition in Uganda because it exposes the party leadership to accusations of being dictatorial. In the minimum, NUP should try (just try; and be seen) to decentralise the process of choosing party flag bearers. Otherwise, NUP will end up landing in the same boat with Mr Museveni of the NRM (who is always accused of micro-managing things in the government and his political party). There are unconfirmed reports of aspiring candidates being asked to pay money to earn the NUP flag. The NRM chose to choose their aspiring candidates through universal adult suffrage.

Yet unconfirmed reports of voter bribery were rife. ************** There is this story doing the rounds on the rumour mill that in one of the districts in Tooro Kingdom, an incumbent NRM MP sought re-election. But he lost the primaries. He reached out to the winning candidate and offered him or her Shs200m to leave the ticket. The winner candidate, sure of his victory and a sure win at the general elections, declined the offer. The vanquished candidate petitioned the authorities. The authorities looked at the matter and made a verdict: the incumbent MP lost the elections (sure and proper). The authorities asked the incumbent MP to pay Shs1b in order for them to turn things up.

Incumbent MP delivered Shs800m to the authorities. They declined and insisted on Shs1b. Guy sold one of his possessions in Kampala and fundraised from friends to make the Shs1b demand. After payment of the Shs1b, his petition miraculously succeeded. ************ The formation (or using) of political parties as a special purpose vehicle for the candidature of this or that individual is one of the root causes of the poor management of internal political processes. Feeding into the same sentiment is the new trend of ‘buying’ already existing political parties. With the NRM government's restrictions on political party activities, the lack of internal democratic dynamics in the political opposition advantages the common enemy: Mr Museveni. It is frustrating for those seeking change.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive director of the East African Flagpost.



