Lukwago vs Balimwezo: Who will win the gallery’s favour?

The other day, I was having a conversation with a Gen Z friend about the Kampala mayoral race. He was fully convinced that the new NUP flag bearer, Ronald Balimwezo, is going to give incumbent Erias Lukwago a run for his money. His main argument? “Lukwago has spent his entire incumbency ranting, playing to the gallery, and acting like a comedian every time he’s in front of the media or facing off with security.” He gleefully recounted the infamous incident when security personnel assaulted Lukwago and made him wail with so much pain. You would think he was watching Trevor Noah, not recalling a painful assault. On that fateful day, Lukwago and a group of other city leaders had planned to hold a procession protesting the removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

Now, anyone with basic biology knows that if a man’s privates are forcefully squeezed, the excruciating pain will lead to the victim screaming, bending over, or even falling. But my Gen Z friend, like many of his peers, laughed it off. Maybe my Gen X uncle was right: our generation has been battered by life hurdles and because of that, many have lost their souls, turning into sadists who find dark humour in human suffering. But is it life hurdles that battered the media platforms that mocked our Lord Mayor? Well, maybe tragedy no longer sells, unless you sprinkle it with a bit of comedy. A headline spiced with some dark humour will always harvest more likes, a few advertising coins, and just enough sarcasm to get some young chaps giggling over their evening rolex.

Lukwago has been in office since 2011, making him Kampala’s longest-serving Lord Mayor. And yes, his reign has had some dramatic scenes. Remember when, during the Covid-19 lockdown, he declared “Tugenda kufa” (“We are going to die”)? Or when he angrily shouted “Mujooga basajja mwe” (“You men despise!”). Both moments went viral, potraying his image as a dramatic leader of the city. Now comes Balimwezo, a man equally branded “dramatic.” His leadership has been tested, first as mayor of Nakawa Division, now as legislator for Nakawa West. By some of his voters' accounts, he has done fairly well. Even to us on social media, he has offered us a dose of laughter while narrating how he once landed an uppercut on a thief so hard that the fellow flew in the air.

Add his booming speeches and fiery confrontations, and you see why some think he is Kampala’s next drama star. His camp says Kampala needs an engineer to fix the mess. Perhaps an engineer will examine those “godly” proposals from Kampala based entrepreneurs like Ham Kigunddu about the Nakivubo Channel and offer our President technical guidance on whether they can actually work. Maybe the President will listen to an engineer in City Hall in ways he never listened to a lawyer. But then again, the system gave us David Luyimbazi, an engineer as deputy executive director - “second in command” and that ended in tears after he was summoned by police following the Kiteezi incident.

So even the engineering gospel has its limits. Well, maybe Kampala is just simply meant to have a lord mayor with a touch of comedy, whether it’s Lukwago ranting or Balimwezo narrating boxing tales. Voters say they want service delivery, but their hearts beat faster for some drama. Mubarak Munyagwa, a former mayor of Kawempe Division, also sprinkled it generously in his tenure. And it’s not just a Kampala problem. The current Jinja City Mayor, Alton Kasolo, was literally a comedian before politics. Globally, Boris Johnson, Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016, gave the world endless laughs: getting stuck on a zipline waving the Union Jack, tumbling into rivers, and packing his press conference addresses with laugh lines.

This kind of persona, however, propelled him to the office of Foreign Secretary and later Prime Minister. In Paris, France, Jacques Chirac, Mayor from 1977 to 1995, did his mayoralty like a stage play with fiery speeches, grand confrontations, and gestures that kept him at the centre-stage until he marched straight to the presidency. Come to think of it, maybe since the KCCA Act reduced the lord mayor job to more less a ceremonial role, it gave our mayor space to serve us some drama on the side.

Nevertheless, we can’t dispute that Lukwago, one of the country’s celebrated lawyers, has been central on the national stage representing Opposition figures like Dr Kizza Besigye in court and fighting for the oppressed, especially among his voters. Hopefully, he remains consistent, whether he wins or not. And so is our uppercut man, he did well for Nakawa both as a mayor and legislator, we definitely still need him in the struggle. But all in all, may the best candidate win.

By Kefa Senoga








