Magufuli, Tanzanian state on trial by opposition leader

John Magufuli is now resting in the soil where his ancestors also lie. So let us take a bow and take our hats off in his honour. Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar that “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” Pundits are falling over each other to minimise the positive contributions of Magufuli and to magnify his policy foibles regarding the coronavirus and his dark side regarding the suppression of civil liberties. Nevertheless, I believe that history will be kind to Magufuli.

And that is largely because of his tragic end. The outpouring of grief was monumental. But not all words were of praise. His rival in last year’s presidential elections Tundu Lissu was consistent in raising the alarm about Magufuli’s long absence from public view. In his Twitter posts he insisted that the government was not telling the truth.

On March 9 he tweeted: “The president’s well-being is a matter of grave public concern. We’re informed when [Jakaya] Kikwete had prostate surgery. We’re told when [Benjamin] Mkapa went for hip replacement. We’re not kept in the dark when Mwalimu [Nyerere] fought leukaemia. What’s it with Magufuli that we don’t deserve to know?”

On March 10 he tweeted: “It’s a sad comment on his stewardship of our country that it’s come to this: that he himself had to get Covid-19 and be flown out to Kenya in order to prove that prayers, steam inhalations and other unproven herbal concoctions he’s championed are no protection against coronavirus!”

On March 10 he tweeted again, saying: “They’re planning to sneak him out to India to avoid social media embarrassment from Kenyans. They feel that it’ll be more embarrassing if the worst happened in Kenya. The most powerful man in Tanzania is now being sneaked about like an outlaw!”

On March 11, he added: “Latest update from Nairobi: The man who declared victory over corona ‘was transferred to India this afternoon.’ Kenyans don’t want the embarrassment ‘if the worst happens in Kenya.’ His Covid denialism in tatters, his prayer-over-science folly has turned into a deadly boomerang!”

A critic replied: “Your message shows you wish him dead! What unfairness! Even if he is sick, he will survive it and you will be put to shame. Your wish will go in vain. ”

But Tundu Lissu would not be silenced. On March 14, he wrote: “Mark Twain, the great American humourist and man of letters, reputedly said: ‘I don’t wish anyone dead but I’ve read certain obituaries with great satisfaction.’ Like him, I, too, don’t wish anyone dead but I’ll write, not merely read, a certain obituary with great satisfaction!”’

The next day he quickly tweeted that “the dictator has been missing for over two weeks and is widely reported to be critically sick, or dead. Rather than give credible evidence that he’s alive and well, they’re arresting innocent people who want to know the truth. Tell the people the truth! Release Charles Majura!”

He then added: “VP Samia suggested today that the dictator is sick somewhere. My own sources in TISS say he’s on life support with Covid-19 and paralysed on one side and from the waist down after a stroke. Tell the people the truth! Release Peter Silayo na Melchiory Shayo detained in Kilimanjaro!”

On March 16, the day before Magufuli was announced dead, Tundu Lissu put out his boldest tweet saying: “The countdown to official declaration seems to be well underway. Military parade vehicles in the streets of Dar es Salaam.”

Lissu survived 16 bullets, 23 surgeries and 11 months in ICU. He blames Magufuli for the assassination attempt which nearly took his life. When the news of Magufuli’s death became official he was unapologetic. He tweeted: “As his most persistent critic and perhaps his most prominent victim, I was and I am, frankly, relieved to see him go.”

