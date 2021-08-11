Mailo land is not connected to ‘ssabataka’

By Male H. Mabirizi More by this Author

Saturday Monitor’s publication of my article ‘’Mailo land is unconstitutional’’ on July 31 coincided with Kabaka Mutebi’s 28th Coronation anniversary celebrated at Nkoni, Buddu.

Speaker after speaker, they falsely, in my view, told the public that the ongoing crusade to abolish mailo system is impossible and that it will be an upfront on Buganda traditions and cultures as it will take away the title ‘Ssabataka’. It was stated that Kabaka cannot be Ssabataka without mailo system.

Himself, Kabaka Mutebi wondered why land tenure systems in other parts of Uganda are not a matter of discussion, although he failed to name any other community in Uganda where supposed leaders sat with white aggressors to allot to themselves land already occupied by their kinsmen as the signatories to the 1900 Buganda Agreement did.

He also stated, falsely, in my view, that land is one of the components in Buganda upon which conditions cannot be given.

As a Muganda, a person who excelled in Luganda as a subject at both my O & A Level and who has served at several levels of my Kkobe clan leadership, I categorically state that the title ‘Ssabataka’, which has existed time immemorial, even before Kintu, the founder of the current Kabakaship line, is not connected to mailo system which was introduced in 1900 by an agreement of colonialists and their allies-at-war who had helped them defeat their own King Mwanga, Kabalega of Bunyoro, Catholics, and Muslims.

Indeed, Kabaka, who is against abolition of mailo, did not participate in the agreement by virtue of being exiled then. If Kabaka Mwanga vehemently opposed colonialists and their allies to the extent of killing Bishop Hannington and martyrs, there is no way, except for personal beneficial interests, his third successor can praise the unfair products of colonialism.

‘Ssabataka’ means the chairperson of ‘Abataka’, who are the clan leaders at several levels. From a father’s house, we make ‘olujja’ which is a wider homestead of grandfathers headed by ‘Omukuluw’oluggya’’ from which we form ‘’Olunyiriri’’ constituting of several ‘’mpya’’ or ‘’nzijja’’, here we have ‘’Omukulu W’olunyiriri’’. A combination of ‘’Enyiriri’’ make ‘’Omutuba’’ and it is at this level that the title ‘’Omutaka’’ starts from and the head is called ‘’Omutaka W’omutuba’’. A combination of Mituba make ‘’Essiga’’ headed by ‘’Omutaka W’essiga’’. Several Masiga make ‘’Akasolya’’ headed by ‘’Omutaka Omukulu W’akasolya’’. For example, in my Kkobe clan, I am from Omutaka Ssebatindira’s Mutuba/Lunyiriri of Najeera, Kyaddondo, from Ssiga of Omutaka Kawuma, Wasozi Mawokota my clan head is Omutaka Nnamwama, Buwama, Mawokota. Those locations are properties of Kkobe Clan people not Kabaka.

It is these Bataka who held land in trust for their people, and Kintu, Kabaka Mutebi’s predecessor, was one of them leading Mpologoma clan. These Bataka sat and voted amongst themselves a chairperson, who happened to be Kintu hence the name ‘’Ssabataka’’. There was nothing like him owning their entire land as it is being painted by Mengo officials. Time immemorial, land in Buganda belonged to people who settled on it. Simply put, a village chairperson does not own homes in the village.

Between 1987-1993, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was Ssabataka, not Kabaka, and without land, since the 1967 Constitution had confiscated it and the Amin Land decree had abolished mailo. Therefore, with or without mailo system, Ssabataka remains.

Indeed, Mailo system disorganised our cultural system by granting cultural land to strangers who have sold our cultural sites. In my Kkobe clan, an imposter who worked with missionaries was registered as the owner of our Buwama land hence selling most of it.

A person from Kayiwa’s Ssiga was registered on the land of Kawuma’s Ssiga and has sold the cultural sites, which had been preserved several years before this mailo system.

It’s therefore long overdue for us, the Buganda people, to take a firm decision against this mailo system by abolishing it before the situation becomes worse. Our cultural norms will better be protected without this system which shuns fairness in favour of servitude.



