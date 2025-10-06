Mainstream climate action into politics: Green jobs and environmental justice

Climate change is no longer a future threat—it is a daily reality for Uganda. From floods sweeping away homes along Lake Victoria to prolonged droughts leaving families in Karamoja hungry, and landslides burying villages in Bududa, the country is already facing the brunt of the climate crisis.

These disasters undermine food security, destroy livelihoods, and reverse hard-won development gains. Between 2010 and 2024, Uganda suffered repeated floods, droughts, epidemics, and landslides, leaving lasting scars.

Today, shifting rainfall patterns are reducing crop yields, and by 2050, Uganda could lose up to one-third of all food crop production. With agriculture contributing a quarter of the economy, these losses mean increased hunger, reduced household income, and rising unemployment. Critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and hydropower plants are also under threat, costing the nation billions.

The burden is not shared equally. Youth, who make up 78 percent of Uganda’s population, face vanishing opportunities in farming and related sectors. Women, meanwhile, walk longer distances for water and firewood during droughts, sacrificing time for education and income-generating activities.

Climate change in Uganda is personal, immediate, and demands political action. Uganda already has progressive frameworks, including the National Climate Change Policy (2015) and National Development Plan III, which promote low-carbon growth and climate-smart agriculture.

More recently, the National Adaptation Plan (2023) and commitments under the Paris Agreement pledge a 24.7 percent emissions reduction by 2030. Promising initiatives like ClimSA have strengthened early warning systems, and gender-responsive policies are slowly gaining traction.

But the greatest hurdle remains implementation. Weak coordination, inadequate funding, and competing priorities—particularly oil development—continue to slow progress. This is where politics must step in. Parliament can anchor climate action by mandating climate impact assessments for all Bills, ensuring dedicated budget allocations for green initiatives, and strengthening accountability.

Mainstreaming climate action into politics is not a burden but an opportunity to protect vulnerable communities, create jobs, and grow the economy sustainably. Green jobs present a unique chance to tackle unemployment while safeguarding the environment.

Already, solar and biogas projects are equipping youth with skills in clean energy installation. The Green Jobs Programme is supporting the informal sector through apprenticeships and industrial hubs.

Initiatives in agroforestry, organic farming, and recycling are proving that sustainability and job creation can go hand in hand. Women and youth-led enterprises are leading the way in innovation.

However, barriers such as lack of green skills and limited access to finance must be addressed through targeted education reforms, tax breaks, and subsidies for green enterprises.

Environmental justice remains central. Communities displaced by projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) or those in Karamoja losing land to mining often face exploitation without fair consultation or compensation.

Polluted water sources in West Nile highlight how environmental harm deepens inequality. Courts and young activists are demanding accountability through principles like polluter pays, ensuring corporations—not ordinary citizens—bear the costs of damage.

Uganda’s just transition initiative launched in 2024 offers hope of building a green economy without deepening inequalities. But for it to succeed, politics must amplify the voices of youth, women, and indigenous communities in decision-making.

Mainstreaming climate action is not just a policy choice—it is a political responsibility and an electoral opportunity. By embedding climate in governance, creating visible green jobs, and protecting vulnerable communities, both ruling and Opposition leaders can present a vision of Uganda that is resilient, fair, and future-ready.

Ronald Nampura is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda, and a legal associate at Green Deal. [email protected]